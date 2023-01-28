PM Narendra Modi To Address Annual NCC PM Rally In Delhi: Date, Time

According to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech at the annual NCC PM rally that will take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi today at approximately 5:45 PM. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the National Civilian Community Corps’ (NCC) founding. As part of the celebration, the Prime Minister will issue a commemorative Day Cover and a commemorative coin with a denomination of 75 rupees to mark the occasion of 75 successful years of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The rally will be a combination of a daytime and an evening event, and it will also feature a cultural programme centred on the concept of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.” 196 officers and cadets from 19 different nations have been asked to take part in the celebrations because they believe that we are all one big family under the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

During his speech at the rally held the year before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the cadets and stated that the training and education he received in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) had provided him with enormous strength in carrying out his responsibilities toward the country.

The Prime Minister of India had stated that “our endeavour should be that more and more girls should be involved in NCC.”

The Prime Minister made note of the fact that the majority of the cadets were born in this century, and he emphasised the importance of their role in advancing the nation toward the year 2047. “The achievement and prosperity of India will be a direct result of your efforts and determination, as well as the fulfilment of those resolutions,” he stated. According to the Prime Minister, there is no power in the world that can stop a nation whose young people start moving ahead with the mindset of putting the nation first. The Prime Minister of India stated that this idea is exemplified very clearly by India’s achievements in the marketplace and the startup ecosphere.

The Prime Minister had requested that the cadets become involved with the Self4Society portal, which is attempting to infuse revitalised vitality into the collaborative efforts being made across the nation. There are around 7,000 different organisations and 2.25 lakh different individuals that are linked with the platform.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student