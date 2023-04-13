“Police Chase Ends In Dramatic Arrest As Suspect Runs Across 5 Freeway At High Speeds”

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are currently pursuing a suspect in the area of Sun Valley.

They had their initial encounter with the suspect when they saw him making hazardous lane changes on the northbound 101 Freeway close to Hollywood.

Once officers sought to halt the suspect, he failed to yield, which led to their engaging in pursuit of him once they did so.

As the pursuit went on, the driver proceeded to head north on Interstate 5, continually swerving around other vehicles, changing lanes in an irregular manner, and driving at an increased rate of speed.

The California Highway Patrol made two attempts to spike strips as the pursuit got closer and closer to the Grapevine, but the first one was unsuccessful. The second strip was struck shortly before 4 o’clock in the afternoon, which caused the suspect to veer before going on.

A few time after driving over the spike strip, the suspect made an effort to exit Interstate 5, at which point the California Highway Patrol executed a precise PIT maneuver, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to make a full circle.

After evading capture in the vehicle on foot, the suspect ran up the onramp to the interstate and then crossed all lanes of Interstate 5. The guy rushed back across the interstate as police from the CHP approached from the other side of the expressway. While he was running, he attempted to carjack many vehicles that were not involved in the incident.

After that, he raced down Smokey Bear Road beneath the overpass for Interstate 5, at which time he was cornered by California Highway Patrol officers and a K-9 team and put into jail.

