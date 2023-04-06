“Police Investigate Tragic Death Of Woman In South Side Chicago Home.”

CHICAGO – On Tuesday morning, the body of a woman in her 35th year was discovered inside a residence in the Englewood district of Chicago.

The woman was found unresponsive inside a home located in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue at approximately 9:53 in the morning, according to the police.

The chin of the woman reportedly had the marks of a gunshot wound, as reported by the police. It was determined that she had passed away at the site.

According to the authorities, the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet unknown.

It was reported that nobody was being held in custody.

The investigation is still going on at this time.

Also Read: Beginning of jury deliberations in woman’s trial for freezing death of New York boy

According to the police, a man aged 36 and a woman aged 45 were discovered shot to death in the head inside of a residence located in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the police, they were discovered some time between two in the afternoon on Sunday and three in the afternoon on Monday.

Leticia Zaragoza was determined to be the female in question. When her brother found out that she had passed away, he did not waste any time in going to the flat in South Loop in search of explanations.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress Chief, Booked For Throwing Notes In Rally

According to Tony Garcia, the victim’s brother, the goal is “just to find out what really happened, if anybody’s responsible, to catch them.”

The male victim has not been named by the medical examiner at this time; however, according to Zaragoza’s brother, he was her boyfriend and that the two of them lived together in the flat.

“She is an absolutely stunning human being. Incredibly popular. She did not merit the bad things that were done to her. Nobody does,” Garcia remarked.

Local detectives are conducting the investigation. Additional information regarding the shooting was not immediately provided by the police.

Author Sujay Patil Myself Sujay Patil, I aim to cover the latest trends in the entertainment industry with my own unique perspective thrown in for a good measure. I love dogs and reading about topics ranging from sports to science and technology. I am final year Engineering student.