Home News Police Recover Several Weapons, Over 80lbs. Of Drugs In Massive Drug Bust

Police Recover Several Weapons, Over 80lbs. Of Drugs In Massive Drug Bust

News January 3, 2023 · 0 Comment

Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust

Photos were released by the Atlanta Police Department depicting a significant drug seizure that took place at a location on Collier Road.

At 1185 Collier Road NW, on Thursday, members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics and APEX Unit responded to a report of illegal narcotics.

Read More:

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer ‘Clifton Lewis’ Murder Case:3 men charged could be released soon

Earlier This Month Irving Police Arrested Person Accused Of Sexual Assault Attempt

The Suspect In The South Side Shooting On A Cop: Charges Pending

The following items were recovered:

  • 84.31 lbs. of marijuana
  • 2.5 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Glock 43 9mm pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County 19-119391)
  • Aero Precision X15 .223
  • Spikes Tactical .223
  • Kel-Tec sub-2000 rifle
  • Taurus 9m pistol
  • Ruger Prescott .380
  • Colt MK Series 380
  • Smith & Wesson MP Shield

APD said it is continuing its efforts to combat gangs, guns, and drugs

0 Shares

Viraj Patil

Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student

Related Posts

A Teenager Was Shot In Downtown Atlanta During A Celebration, Police Say; He Is hospitalised.

A Teenager Was Shot In Downtown Atlanta During A Celebration, Police Say; He Is Hospitalised

Man kills Georgia tire shop worker moving car, thinking he was thief

A Man Murders A Tire Shop Worker In Georgia By Moving His car, Mistaking Him For A Thief

A Campaign To Steer Teens From Gun Violence Through Social Media In Indianapolis

A Campaign To Steer Teens From Gun Violence Through Social Media In Indianapolis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2022 TheWhistlerNews
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap