Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust

Photos were released by the Atlanta Police Department depicting a significant drug seizure that took place at a location on Collier Road.
At 1185 Collier Road NW, on Thursday, members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics and APEX Unit responded to a report of illegal narcotics.
The following items were recovered:
- 84.31 lbs. of marijuana
- 2.5 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms
- Glock 43 9mm pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County 19-119391)
- Aero Precision X15 .223
- Spikes Tactical .223
- Kel-Tec sub-2000 rifle
- Taurus 9m pistol
- Ruger Prescott .380
- Colt MK Series 380
- Smith & Wesson MP Shield
APD said it is continuing its efforts to combat gangs, guns, and drugs