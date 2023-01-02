Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust

Photos were released by the Atlanta Police Department depicting a significant drug seizure that took place at a location on Collier Road.

At 1185 Collier Road NW, on Thursday, members of the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics and APEX Unit responded to a report of illegal narcotics.

Read More:

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer ‘Clifton Lewis’ Murder Case:3 men charged could be released soon

Earlier This Month Irving Police Arrested Person Accused Of Sexual Assault Attempt

The Suspect In The South Side Shooting On A Cop: Charges Pending

The following items were recovered:

84.31 lbs. of marijuana

2.5 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms

Glock 43 9mm pistol (stolen out of Gwinnett County 19-119391)

Aero Precision X15 .223

Spikes Tactical .223

Kel-Tec sub-2000 rifle

Taurus 9m pistol

Ruger Prescott .380

Colt MK Series 380

Smith & Wesson MP Shield

APD said it is continuing its efforts to combat gangs, guns, and drugs