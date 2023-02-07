NY, NEW YORK – Alex Delone, 52, was the victim of a murder-suicide that happened in New York City on Friday, according to police. Delone was shot in the head by his assassin, retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job, who then turned to face herself and fired the fatal shot.

It was unclear which spouse started the murder-suicide before today’s revelation.

Police said that when they got at the Job family’s East Flatbush house at 4722 Beverly Road, they discovered both Job and Delone dead on a bed in the woman’s bedroom.

Read More:

The 67 Precinct’s 4722 Beverly Road was the location of a 911 call for a girl who was unconscious on Friday, February 3, 2023, at around 13:52, according to the NYPD. “When cops arrived, they found a 49-year-old unconscious woman and a 52-year-old unconscious man both laying on beds with gunshot wounds; the female had one under her chin and the male had one to the skull.”

At the site, a gun was found. Both people were declared dead at the site by EMS, which had been called to the incident.

Police classified Delone’s death as a homicide today.