Ponniyin Selvan Release Date: The First Tamil Movie To Be Shown In An IMAX Theatre

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most recent films that has garnered widespread notice and has people awaiting a number of major releases that have yet to come out.

Some of these films, such as The Whale and Don’t Worry Darling, had their world premieres at the Venice Film Festival.

The Indian film in Tamil, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam and marketed as a period action film, will be divided into parts I and II. Part I will be released first.

Because it’s based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, published in 1955, some people will already be familiar with the source material.

Ponniyin Selvan 1, also known as PS1, is an upcoming epic film that was directed by Mani Ratnam and produced with a budget of a staggering Rs 500 crore.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 30. According to Mani Ratnam, the film Ponniyin Selvan, which he directed and which was based on the 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, is his masterpiece. However, he was only able to direct it after a number of unsuccessful efforts.

Ponniyin Selvan Release Date

The teaser for the movie has garnered a lot of positive attention, and now audiences can’t wait to see the full production and be treated to a visual extravaganza there.

It would appear that the trade community shares the optimism of the film’s creators regarding their product. The film was shot between December 2020 and September 2021, beginning with the first day of principal photography.

The release of the movie was delayed because of the Covid epidemic; however, the filmmaker has since confirmed that the movie will have a worldwide release on September 30.

It has been reported by India Today that the digital rights to the film have already been sold to Amazon Prime Video. Despite the fact that the film would initially only be available to watch in theatres, this will not be the case for its original run.

After its run in theatres has come to an end, it will debut for the first time on Prime Video. Even though a specific streaming date has not been disclosed, it is anticipated that it will be available on Prime Video at the end of October.

Ponniyin Selvan Cast

Vikram as Aditya Karikalan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini and Mandakini Devi

Sara Arjun as Young Nandini

Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhivarman aka Ponniyin Selvan

Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan

Trisha as Kundavai Pirattiyar

Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali

Sobhita Dhulipala as Vaanathi

Prabhu as Periya Vellar Boothi Vikramakesari

R. Sarathkumar as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar

Vikram Prabhu as Parthibendra Pallavan

Jayaram as Azhwarkadiyan Nambi

Prakash Raj as Sundara Chola

Ponniyin Selvan Plot

Charming, courageous, and smart, Vandiyathevan is the novel’s protagonist. He goes across the Chola realm to convey Crown Prince Adithya Karikalan’s message.

The story alternates between Vandiyathevan’s travels in Chola land and Prince Arulmozhivarman’s in Sri Lanka. Kundavai tries to bring Arulmozhivarman back to create political tranquilly in a turbulent and civil war-planning region.

Parantaka Chola’s second son Gandaraditya replaced him after Rajaditya died in battle. Arinjaya succeeded to the throne because Maduranthaka was just 2 when Gandaraditya died.

After Arinjaya’s death, Parantaka II (Sundara Chola) was crowned. His offspring were Adithya Karikalan, Arulmozhivarman, and Kundavai.

Sundara Chola is a bedridden, ailing king. His son Adithya Karikalan is a general in Kanchi’s Northern Command. Arulmozhivarman, the younger son, will become Raja Raja Chola I. Kundavai Piratti lives at Pazhayarai’s Chola palace.

The conspiracy against Sundara Chola and his sons advances as rumours spread. Vanar Kula Veeran Vallavarayan Vandiyathevan sees Pandya conspirators at Kandhamaaran’s mansion.

Most of the book’s characters, including Arulmozhivarman, the beloved prince, and Periya Pazhavetturayar, the chancellor we meet through Vandiyathevan, married Nandhini (the main conspirator) when he was sixty.

After Adithya Karikalan assassinated Veerapandyan, Nandhini turned angry and plotted to undermine the Chola monarchy. Kundavai Piratti despatched Vandiyathevan to Sri Lanka to urge Arulmozhivarman to return home.

Sundara Cholar’s Prime Minister, Maduranthaka Thevar (whom the conspirators want to crown king), Gandaraditya and Aniruddha Brahmarayar’s son, and the man with eyes and ears everywhere are also figures.

Azhwarkadiyan Nambi, a spy for Brahmarayar, travels the country arguing. He protects Vandiyathevan and obtains info for the PM.

Vanathi, a Kodumbalur princess who marries Arulmozhi, Poonkuzhali, the boatwoman who rowed the future king to Lanka, and Mandakini, the deaf and dumb stepmother of the original Maduranthaka Chola, also appear.

Nandhini’s beauty is said to be able to sway any guy. Manimegalai, sister of Kadamboor prince Kandhamaran, turns against Vandhiyathevan and supports conspirator Nandhini.

Poonkuzhali helps Vandiyathevan reach Sri Lanka, where he meets Arulmozhivarman. Arulmozhivarman discovers in Lanka that his father had a relationship with a deaf-mute girl. Her painting reveals that she and his father had two children.

Who are those kids, and do they want the throne? Vandiyathevan watches Nandhini and the Pandya conspirators place a boy on a throne and swear a vow in front of him in the Thirupurambayam forest. His name and throne claims

Arulmozhivarman vanishes in a hurricane while returning from Lanka. He resides at the Buddhist monastery Choodamani Viharam, despite death rumours. The family progressively reunites. The conspirators decided to kill the king and his two sons.

Nandhini calls Adithya Karikalan to the Kadambur Palace while waiting. Karikalan goes to the Kadambur palace to see Nandhini despite the danger. At Kadambur Palace, Adithya Karikalan is killed.

While everything is happening, Arulmozhivarman recovers and returns to Tanjore. He crowns his uncle Uthama Chola. Tyaga Sigaram meaning “height of sacrifice”

FAQs- People Also Ask

Which of Ponniyin Selvan’s characters is the best?

It is unquestionably aadhithya karikalan.

What is Ponniyin Selvan’s budget?

A 500-crore rupee budget was used to film the two parts of the franchise.

Is Ponniyin Selvan based on a true event?

Ponniyin Selvan is a fictitious work that borrows from genuine historical events and characters. It was serialized between 1950 and 1954 in the Tamil weekly magazine Kalki and released in book form in 1955. The story takes place in the tenth century, at the height of Chola hegemony.

