Shiesty Summer and Main Slime Remix are two of American rapper Pooh Shiesty’s most popular rap tracks. He is also a singer and a YouTuber.

One can only wonder how Pooh Shiesty amassed all his fortune after establishing a reputation in the music industry by showcasing his opulent lifestyle. What is Pooh Shiesty worth, then?

Pooh Shiesty’s estimated net worth as of 2023 is $12 million. He generated about $1.5 million (around $2,000,000) year from YouTube advertising. Also, his annual salary was at least $125,000 (about $150,000) on average.

Real Name Lontrell Dennell Williams Jr. Date of Birth/Age November 8, 1999/ 22 years old Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee Occupation Rapper Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million

How Much Money Does Pooh Shiesty Make?

Pooh Shiesty has achieved financial success in addition to his musical achievement and has done so while continuing to work as an independent musician. He has achieved a comfortable position in the music industry and amassed millions of streams over the past year.

We can’t wait to see what he does next since all of this hard work is definitely going to pay off handsomely!

Pooh Shiesty Income Sources

The majority of Pooh Shiesty’s income comes from his singing profession. In addition, he has millions of supporters on the internet and in social media, who can lift his spirits. He is a professional rapper who can make money from a variety of sources, including sponsorships, music record sales, Facebook ads, YouTube ad revenue, and many more.

Rappers like Foolio, Snoop Dogg, and 6ix9ine generate enormous sums of money through their musical endeavours. A novice vocalist might also expect to make anything between $18,000 and $120,000 annually. But, a professional performer like Pooh Shiesty can make at least $150,000 annually on average.

First source of income: streaming

Pooh Shiesty’s music is the main revenue generator for his net worth. He has been able to generate a respectable income from his songs because to the millions of listens he has received on services like Spotify and Apple Music. Pooh Shiesty is clearly making use of this excellent opportunity for artists to generate money!

Concerts and tours are the next source of income.

Pooh Shiesty makes a sizable sum of money through performances and tours in addition to his income from streaming. He is able to earn a fantastic livelihood while doing what he enjoys by traversing the nation and doing concerts for his followers.

Pooh Shiesty also receives a sizable income from YouTube sponsorships and endorsements. He is able to provide his fans with reliable products by working with companies he believes in. This is a fantastic method to establish long-lasting connections with his followers and encourage them to engage more deeply with his music.

Youtube channel Subscriber Views Est. Earning Monthly Pooh Shiesty 1.19M 877,192,519 $121.1K

Pooh Shiesty Net Worth

Pooh Shiesty’s estimated net worth as of this writing is $12 million. He did, however, earn more than $50,000 from his tunes. He achieved considerable fame thanks to his rapping profession. He made an average of $50,000 every year through his social media accounts.

Anyway, we calculated Pooh Shiesty’s estimated net worth by adding all the money he received during his rapping career.

Read More:

Early Life

Lontrell Williams was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 8, 1999. In addition, he spent the majority of his youth there. His family eventually moved to Texas. He has always had a passion for singing and rapping.

Pooh Shiesty went to a high school close by. He began concentrating on his singing career when he was 18 years old after graduating.

Full Name Lontrell Donell Williams Jr. Professional Name Pooh Shiesty Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Date of Birth 8 November 1999 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee, US Zodiac Sign Scorpio Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 75 kg Religion Christian Nationality American Marital Status Unmarried Profession Rapper and songwriter Net Worth $12 million

Career

Rapper Pooh Shiesty’s father helped him launch his singing career by providing financial support. He started off as a musician by recording the song Mob Boss. Yet like many other rappers, he became well-known thanks to the internet and social media.

Here are a few of Pooh Shiesty’s songs:

Hell Night

Choppa Talk

Day One

At it Again

Main Slime

Pooh Shiesty collaborated with Moneybagg Yo to release the single Main Slime in 2020. By this, he gained a great deal of fame. On YouTube, 2 million people watched it. Then he published Monday to Sunday, another song. Here, he included Big 30 and Lil Baby, two more well-known rappers.

Pooh launched a brand-new song in 2021 called Twerksum. In a week, it received more than 12 views on YouTube. His music career took off once he signed a deal with the rapper Gucci Mane. He released the song Ugly with Gucci Mane, which received 1.3 million views in just two days.

Conclusion

One of the most popular YouTube creators, Pooh Shiesty has 1.39 million subscribers. It was established in 2020 and is situated in the USA.

Regarding money, the YouTuber keeps a fairly low profile. But we can make a reasonable prediction.

Pooh Shiesty is thought to be worth $12 million.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student