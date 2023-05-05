Power Book 2 Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: Everything We Know So Far!

Tariq tells Davis McClean that Cooper Saxe is helping the government construct a case against him, the Tejadas, and possibly even Davis himself in “Sacrifice,” the eighth episode of The Power Book II: Ghost.

Davis goes to the station to see Diana, who is now in custody, and witnesses firsthand the collaborative efforts of Saxe and Jenny Sullivan. Without really doing anything, he sets up Tariq’s ploy that brings Saxe and the police to Effie when they’re there on the false pretense that they’re arresting her for handling a cocaine shipment.

Saxe is no longer a valid source since, unbeknownst to the police and Effie, everything was switched and cleared out. Saxe’s luck ran out at the conclusion of the episode when Davis’ recently freed brother Theo heard that Saxe had effectively been a snitch and decided to take things into his own hands by killing Saxe and himself.

Meanwhile, RSJ and Brayden assist Tariq in removing his and Monet’s funds from the fraudulent Ponzi scheme run by Lucas and Kiki at Weston Holdings.

It Was Predictable That Cooper Saxe Would Die

Cooper Saxe is not anymore a part of the Power Universe as of today. Episode 8 ends with him being shot and murdered by Davis’ brother Theo, who commits himself shortly after.

Truth be told, I figured Saxe’s untimely demise would include something less terrible than being brutally murdered by the same individuals he is seeking to put behind bars. Saxe has considered it his mission in life to destroy the St. Pat family ever since the first Power series.

He was unsuccessful with both John St. Patrick and Tariq. All the while, he was hoping that abandoning his own morality and the ethics of his profession would lead to the overthrow of the St. Patrick dictatorship.

For all intents and purposes, Saxe was an unsighted race vehicle hurtling toward an impassable wall. There were several opportunities for him to escape along the route, but he chose not to.

There have been numerous unsuccessful attempts. I’m not shocked that Saxe’s reign has ended, but I am shocked that it happened in this fashion.

Also read: Kono Subarashii Sekai Ni Shukufuku Wo! Season 3 Is Out! Learn Where To Watch It!

Tariq Is The One Who Saved The Tejadas

Tariq is recognized as the mastermind in both this week’s and previous week’s episodes. Brayden had a similar epiphany last week when he required a plan to save Tariq and Monet’s money from the Weston Enterprises Ponzi scam, and Monet had a similar epiphany last week when he needed a means to halt the Russians.

For the former, we already know that Tariq tipped off Rashad Tate, who then alerted the authorities, who arrived in time to see the Russians accepting a fresh shipment of cocaine.

This week, Tariq and RSJ partner up to get their money back and get RSJ to keep quiet about the Ponzi scheme in exchange for Tariq and Monet’s money.

Tariq has come to the rescue of the Tejadas before, so although Monet is appreciative of his help, Cane is less so. His contempt for Tariq has always been apparent, and it shows no signs of abating now that every member of their household is being investigated for RICO.

Again, Tariq comes to the rescue by luring the federal authorities into an enticement that would inevitably upset and delay their plans. Cane may despise Tariq as much as he likes, but if he weren’t the guy with the strategy, things would be quite different.

Also read: Baki Hanma Season 2 Review: Everything You Need To Know!

Conclusion

Saxe’s death is the episode’s climax, but it follows another crucial development. The federal agents who are going to arrest Effie have already arrived at her dormitory. She assumes it’s for distributing drugs, but Lauren’s attempted murder is the real reason.