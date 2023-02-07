Prayers are offered for the seriously injured NYPD officer by interfaith leaders.

Religious groups from the area met at Brookdale Hospital on Sunday night to pray for the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in the head.The shooting took place Saturday night in East New York during an attempted robbery.

More than a dozen religious leaders from various faiths were present, praying and urging a stop to the bloodshed.They demanded that the perpetrator come out and report the crime.

The group included more police officers as well.

Some of the injured police officer’s family members reportedly attended as well,

As of Sunday night, the authorities had not provided any further information regarding the officer’s name.

He is from Deer Park, Long Island, and a member of the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society,.He is married and has children.

He was allegedly shot in the head while attempting to buy a car from someone on Facebook Marketplace, according to the police.

At seven o’clock on Saturday night, the off-duty officer and his brother arrived at the pick-up spot on Ruby Street in East New York. The off-duty cop was shot in the head when they encountered gunshots rather than a car.

His situation is still critical.