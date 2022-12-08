Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day: How To Celebrate?

A lot of researchers, fans of science fiction, and academics would love to experience what it would be like to go back in time to study the past from a different perspective. After all, many of us would do anything to be able to see the things that were happening then with our own eyes, whether they occurred 100, 1000, or 1,000,000 years ago.

But have you ever considered the possibility that future generations will long for a chance to visit our era? Or, consider how many people in the 18th century would have welcomed a glimpse into the modern world.

If you’ve never considered it that way before, you’re missing out on an incredible opportunity to view the world in a whole new perspective and get the most out of Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day.

HISTORY OF PRETEND TO BE A TIME TRAVELER DAY

The concept of time travel is a staple of the science fiction that we are familiar with and enjoy reading today, and it is also something that scientists take into consideration while attempting to decipher its potential. However, despite being included in a great number of films, books, and television episodes, this concept is still very fresh.

Even the earliest accounts of travelling through time always focused on advancing through time. In certain ancient Indian texts, such as the ‘Mahabharata,’ there is a variant of the story in which individuals go to sleep or pay a visit to a god, and when they wake up, they discover that they have travelled through time and are now in the future.

After the publication of “The Time Machine” by H. G. Wells in 1895, the concept of travelling through time in both directions became a reality for the first time. The book is largely responsible for popularising the idea of a time machine that can move its passengers both forward and backward in history.

The main character of the novel takes a trip to the year A.D. 802,701 to see what the future holds for the human race and then returns to inform his fellow dinner guests about his adventures. The first version of the film adaption was produced in 1960, and it was remade starring Guy Pearce in 2002.

In the short story “By His Bootstraps,” written by Robert A. Heinlen in 1941, the protagonist of the story was shown to occupy multiple time-frames at the same time as a result of time travel, and therefore to intersect with different versions of himself. This caused time travel stories to become even more complicated than they had been previously.

There followed a plethora of other new stories that were attracted by the concept of travelling through time and space. One such story was “Back to the Future,” which blasted into screens in the year 1985. While this was going on, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) created “Doctor Who” and began broadcasting it to households across the UK in 1963.

The television programme followed the adventures of a time-traveling expert by the name of “The Doctor,” and it has been very successful throughout the years thanks to the addition of new characters, plot lines, and universes. In 2018, Jodie Whitaker made history by becoming the first woman to ever assume the post.

How to Celebrate?

This day is an annual event that mixes aspects of performance art, humour, and plain old fun to offer an overall experience that is one that will not soon be forgotten. The purpose of the day is to act as if one is a time traveller, either from the past or from the future, who for some reason has found themselves in the current day. As the name of the day suggests, this can be from either the past or the future.

This role play should involve a group of friends, take place in public areas, and involve dialogues with others who are not involved in the game at all. This will ensure the greatest possible impact.

Gather a group of your closest pals, and prepare to party the night away! Be sure to engage in all of the activities that a time traveller from the past or future might engage in, such as asking random people what year it is and reacting with shock, viewing everything you encounter with a sense of inquisitive fascination and a pinch of apprehension for good measure.

Because the options are practically unlimited, you should make the most of today and give yourself permission to be surprised all over again by the things that you ordinarily ignore or take for granted on a daily basis. Aside from being a lot of fun, Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day can also teach you to be more appreciative of the things that are already in your life. What else could a weary time traveller desire from their journey?

Stunning Facts About Time Travel That Will Make Your Mind Reel

It’s possible to travel through time .

NASA claims that time travel is possible through wormholes in space and time and that the theory of general relativity gives scenarios that would justify it. It’s highly doubtful that any living thing could survive the attempt.

Wizards fear its potency because they are powerless against it .

The concept of time travel is first introduced in “The Prisoner of Azkaban,” when Hermione employs a time turner to fit in more schoolwork than she would have had time for otherwise. Time travel is possible in J. K. Rowling’s wizarding world, although it is forbidden for magical purposes and is instead restricted to normal life.

As Stephen Hawking has stated, it's not impossible.

After initially claiming that time travel is impossible, Hawking then changed his opinion and made headlines by declaring, “Time travel may be feasible, but it is not practicable.”

Possible absence of machinery for time travel

Time travel was first proposed as a theoretical possibility by Roy Kerr, who proposed that one may enter a black hole and emerge from the other side through a white hole.

Accelerators for subatomic particles are the first step toward time travel.

Particle accelerators use electric fields to push clusters of particles to extremely high velocities; thus far, researchers have been able to accelerate particles to 0.99997 times the speed of light before smashing them onto metal foil or other objects and recording the resulting data.

