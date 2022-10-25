Misrach Ewunetie Is Missing: Her Body Was Discovered Behind The Tennis Court

Officials in the area reported on Thursday that the body of the missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was discovered on Thursday, six days after she went missing.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, an employee of the facilities department discovered the body of a 20-year-old man near the perimeter of an Ivy League campus, hidden behind some tennis courts.

The authorities have stated that they are unable to determine the reason for her passing; nonetheless, they have stated that “there were no visible evidence of injury,” and that “her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

Her body was found at one o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday. In a separate statement, the Ivy League institution mentioned that authorities do not believe that Ewunetie’s death was the result of any sort of criminal activity.

Police Is Searching For The Missing Person

According to a statement made by the Terrace Club student officers prior to hearing the news on Thursday, “On Thursday night, one of our members who was initially signed up for duty was unable to attend our event, and Misrach volunteered to cover their shift.”

“Misrach, along with the other members on duty, left for the night after the club had closed and all of the duty responsibilities had been completed.” According to a spokesperson for the FBI’s Newark Field Office, agents have been in contact with state and local partners and are “standing by, ready to help.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, Ewunetie’s body had “no signs of injury” and her death didn’t seem suspicious or criminal in nature on Thursday. A spokesperson added that there were no obvious indications that her body had been moved from the location where it was discovered and that her belongings, including her cell phone, were found with or close to her remains.

When asked when it is thought that Ewunetie ended up near the tennis courts, the spokesperson did not respond. According to Casey DeBlasio, a spokesman for the Mercer County Prosecutor, the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office would perform additional tests on Friday, including a toxicology evaluation, in addition to the autopsy that was anticipated for Friday.

DeBlasio added that the toxicology results might take several weeks. The office provides services to a number of counties in the area, including Mercer County, which includes Princeton.

Missing Person Found Dead

Over the weekend, Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old student at Princeton University, was reported missing. Ewunetie was last seen returning to her dormitory on October 14 about 3 a.m., according to USA Today. An employee discovered her dead behind the tennis courts on Thursday at 1 p.m. after the university initiated a search for her.

According to CNN, an autopsy will be conducted by the Middlesex County medical examiner. According to a statement from Mercer County, “her death does not look suspicious or criminal in character” and that there were “no signs of injury.” According to Ewunetie’s family, who are in desperate need of information, officials have not been in contact with them.

We are heartbroken by the tragic news that missing @Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead this afternoon.



Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 20, 2022

Ewunetie’s cause of death is still unknown. The last time Misrach Ewunetie’s phone ping-ed a mobile tower was at 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to Universe Ewunetie, Misrach Ewunetie’s brother, who spoke to ABC News. When he phoned her on Sunday, he claimed that her phone went directly to voicemail and that text messages weren’t being sent by that point.

In a statement following her passing, Princeton University said: “Since Misrach was reported missing on Sunday, the Department of Public Safety has been coordinating with local and state law enforcement and does not think there is any threat to campus or the neighbourhood related to this incident.

“The passing of Misrach is a sorrow beyond comprehension. Our thoughts are with her family, close friends, and all the people who knew and cared for her”. Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, tweeted his sympathy.

Misrach Ewunetie’s Brother Speech

Ewunetie’s brother Universe Ewunetie praised his sister on Thursday, calling her a “sweet, lovely soul,” a “wonderful listener,” and someone who “cares about others outside her” during the hunt. Placing flyers about his sister’s disappearance on campus, the brother and other family members.

According to Universe Ewunetie, on October 14 their father made an attempt to get in touch with his sister but was unable, so he assumed she was preoccupied.

Calls and SMS started to be answered by October 15 but there was still no response. By Sunday, calls were going directly to voicemail. Her absence from a meeting on Saturday regarding her citizenship greatly disturbed her family, according to Universe Ewunetie.

Misrach Ewunetie is recalled as “a kind and caring friend,” according to the university’s letter from last Friday. She participated in New College West, which, according to Calhoun’s letter, “organises a wide range of activities for our community, from social and cultural events to intramural sports,” in addition to the Terrace Club.

Misrach was an Ethiopian immigrant who lived in Ohio and was active in groups for African students, Calhoun continued. According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, Ewunetie attended Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School.

Misrach Ewunetie, a former honour student who was in the class of 2020, was discovered dead today on the campus of Princeton University, and his death has left the Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School community “profoundly devastated,” according to Deacon James Armstrong.

Ewunetie was a member of the class of 2020 at the nonprofit organization Minds Matter Cleveland, which claimed it was “devastated” by her passing. According to the group, “We hold her family and all others who loved her near to our hearts.”

