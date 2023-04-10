Puppy ‘Miraculously’ Uninjured After Being Thrown Out Of Vehicle During LA Police Chase

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that a dog “miraculously” survived without sustaining any injuries after being flung out of a moving vehicle as officers were pursuing a suspect in the city last week.

According to a news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, officers with the department were on the hunt for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking that occurred in March.

The pursuit would go on for more than two hours. Before arriving in Carson, the suspect traveled through a number of locations located within Los Angeles County, at one time getting out of one vehicle and getting into the back of another. The experience finally came to an end in Carson.

Throughout the course of the pursuit, the puppy was stuffed into a fancy bag, and then afterwards tossed out of a window.

Puppy Uninjured, Remains In Care

After being flung out of the vehicle in Los Angeles, the puppy was “miraculously” unscathed, and officers who responded to the incident were able to save the dog and bring it back inside.

Authorities have stated that the puppy was transferred to South L.A. Animal Services, “where it is presently being detained pending an investigation into the abandonment concern that was detected during the pursuit.” According to Fox Los Angeles, the dog is 8 months old and is a mix.

According to Matthew Spease, an animal care technician supervisor with LA Animal Services, “everything is well” with the dog. This information was provided to Fox Los Angeles.

Spease remarked that the health of this itty-bitty puppy was excellent.

Suspects In Chase Charged

In connection with the pursuit, three people were taken into custody as follows:

Gustavo Alvarez, 27

According to the documents from the jail, Lynette Moreno, 27, and Michelle Zamudio, 25, both of whom are charged with attempted murder and attempted carjacking, are being held without bond. Alvarez is also accused with attempted carjacking.

Moreno was detained on charges of complicity to the crime as well as escaping capture after the police said he was responsible for setting up the second getaway vehicle. Zamudio was accused with fleeing arrest after the police say he was the getaway driver in this case. Both Moreno and Zamudio have had their bail set at the same amount of $75,000 each.

