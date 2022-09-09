What Queen Elizabeth II Shows Are On Netflix?

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, a day that will live on in infamy as a watershed moment in history will pass. the day that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after a long and full life.

According to reports from the BBC, a large number of people are expressing their sorrow over the passing of the king who served the United Kingdom longer than any other.

When she passed away at the Scottish estate, her family was there to comfort and support her, and the country is now forced to reflect on the Queen’s reign, which spanned seven decades.

Due to the fact that she has been on the throne since 1952, there is a significant amount of history to cover, and it is probable that many people will want to turn to documentaries and entertainment in order to honour her life.

The good news is that you may access a variety of different titles on Netflix that are related to Queen Elizabeth II.

Movies, TV And Documentaries About Queen Elizabeth II On Netflix

The Crown (TV series)

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020 docu-series)

The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II (2013 documentary film)

The Queen (2006 film)

The Queen’s Coronation in Colour (2018 documentary)

Furthermore, the six-episode documentary series The Royal House of Windsor, which launched in 2017 and is currently available online, will stop being viewable on September 27, 2022, the day it was originally made available to the general public.

She is portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman over the course of The Crown’s numerous seasons, as opposed to Helen Mirren who performed the part in The Queen.

The Queen on Netfli

The movie “The Queen” from 2006 is widely considered to be one of the most iconic depictions of Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth II is played by Helen Mirren, and she and the rest of the royal family are dealing with the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.

Mirren was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress in recognition of her performance in The Queen, which garnered her numerous accolades. Despite the fact that The Queen is not available on Netflix, there are still a great many other options available.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s Passing, Netflix Stops “The Crown”

The historical drama TV show “The Crown,” which is about Queen Elizabeth II’s life, has been put on hold by Netflix in memory of the monarch.

A Netflix representative informed The Hill on Friday that filming on The Crown had been paused “out of respect.” “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral,” wrote the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, in an email sent out shortly after the queen’s passing was announced on Thursday.

In the statement obtained by Deadline, Morgan stated, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to contribute, just silence and respect.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“I expect we will cease filming too, out of respect,” he continued.

When Queen Elizabeth ultimately died away, “The Crown” planned to stop filming, according to Stephen Daldry, who directed a few of the first season’s episodes for Deadline in 2016.

It would be honourable and proper to show respect to the Queen, he observed at the time, but none of us know when that time will arrive. It would be a modest act of respect and an homage.

The hit show’s fifth season launch date has not yet been announced by Netflix. The British media has collaborated with the U.S. The government and other organisations have been preparing for the queen’s passing for decades.

When the queen was in her late 30s and early 40s, “Operation London Bridge,” the plan for reacting to her death, was originally developed. In addition to The Crown, Morgan has recorded Queen Elizabeth II’s life in the 2006 film The Queen and the play The Audience.

When The Crown initially aired, its director, Stephen Daldry, disclosed that if the Queen were to pass away, filming would be put on hold.

“None of us know when that day may come, but it would be moral and proper to pay respect to the Queen,” he stated in 2016. It would be a straightforward homage and sign of respect. We should do it because she is a well-known figure worldwide.

The Crown is currently filming its sixth season, which will eventually resume production after a brief break. The new cast of The Crown includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Who Has Played Queen Elizabeth II On The Crown?

In The Crown’s first two seasons, Claire Foy was the first to play Queen Elizabeth II. 2018’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Primetime Emmy Award went to her for this performance.

Later, in series three and four, Olivia Colman played the late monarch. As a result of her portrayal, the actress went on to win the Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Imelda Staunton will start her reign as the Queen on Netflix in November, making three actresses who have played the Queen in The Crown.

