Queen Elizabeth II’s Casket Was Followed By King Charles III And Other Members Of The Royal Family

As the Queen’s hearse drove toward St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward followed.

It was a beautiful sight. Following their mother’s casket were children. No matter how old the children are, they suddenly turn back into kids.

They also appeared a little stiffer and slower, carefully maintaining their line of sight while being surrounded by cameras and ceremonial guards.

As they ascent the Royal Mile, they appeared solemn. Both of their parents passed away in the past 18 months. Even with the entire world’s press watching, there is a loneliness that comes with that.

Also present was a subdued dignity. Princess Anne, 72, has faithfully followed her mother’s coffin ever since it left the solitude of Balmoral, and she did so again for this portion while wearing the ceremonial uniform of the Royal Navy. Till the Queen is laid to rest in Westminster Hall, she will continue to work on it.

People are reunited with their families at funerals, much like at weddings. The procession followed the late monarch’s coffin as it was transported from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place. However, these royal siblings have seen a significant change in their roles over the past few days.

Following their late mother’s coffin on foot were Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.

Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s husband, followed behind. According to the palace, Camilla, the queen consort, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife, travelled in a car behind them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other royal couples didn’t seem to be in the parade.

The Scottish royal standard, which also features emblems from other parts of the United Kingdom, was used to cover Elizabeth’s coffin. It features a red lion rampant against a yellow backdrop.

Along the streets leading to the cathedral, the procession passed through throngs of people in silence. Most of the spectators were silent as well, but one guy could be heard yelling, “God bless the queen!”

The hereditary principle states that as Charles and his heirs take centre stage, other members of the family are inexorably pushed to the periphery and are no longer the monarch’s children.

The queen’s coffin was decorated with a wreath of flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, and dried white heather from Balmoral, the Scottish estate she favoured over the years. The royal tree’s distant branches.

62-year-old Prince Andrew was also marching uphill. Although he was wearing his medals, unlike his brothers and sister, who are still working royals, he was not donning a uniform. He was looking directly ahead, possibly contemplating how much his life had also altered.

They strolled through tourist-filled streets in Edinburgh, which are typically boisterous. Even more people showed up today, but they did so quietly and with interest.

Horse hooves could be heard on the cobblestones, and there was a sea of mobile phones held up by onlookers who were capturing little glimpses of history as it passed by.

A service with hymns, music, and prayers was then held in the cathedral as the coffin and the children of the Queen were led inside.

Earlier on Monday morning, Charles delivered his first speech as monarch to the British Parliament, praising his late mother for “setting an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Following Elizabeth’s passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, several members of the royal family have given moving tributes to her. About 900 members of Britain’s legislative body listened to the king’s speech delivered in London’s Westminster Hall, which was built in 1097 under King William II.

Harry also thanked his late grandmother for her “infectious smile,” writing, “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Prince William, who is currently second in line to the throne, paid tribute to his grandmother in a statement shared on the royal family’s website.

William and Harry made their first public appearance together on Saturday after the queen’s passing. The former Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the wives of the brothers, walked side by side as they spoke to the thousands of mourners outside Windsor Castle.

The parade that will take place today in Edinburgh is a part of a 10-day calendar of activities dedicated to the late queen. Scotland’s citizens will be able to pay their respects during her coffin’s repose at St. Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon.

According to Buckingham Palace, the coffin will be transported to London later this week where it will spend four days lying in state at Westminster Hall. On Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m., the queen will be laid to rest. GMT.

