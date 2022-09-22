Raju Srivastav Net Worth: What Is The Cause Of His Death?

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastav is well-known in his field. Srivastav Raju was born on December 25, 1963. The majority of people are curious as to Raju Srivastav’s net worth. Because of this, we’ve updated the content. Many fans are curious about the private lives of their idols. Raju Srivastav Net Worth is another topic of interest right now. You can look up how much money Raju Srivastav has on the internet. Let’s delve even deeper to get to the bottom of this.

Veteran comedian Raju Srivastav, 58, has died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). After experiencing chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym on August 10, the comedian was hospitalized and later died of a heart attack. The same day he had angioplasty done; he also had a heart attack.

Early Life And Biography Of Raju Srivastav

Real Name Satya Prakash Srivastava Nick Name Gajodhar, Raju Bhaiya Profession Comedian Popular For As a Comedian Date of Birth 25 December 1963 Day Wednesday Age (as of 2022) 58 years Birthplace Kanpur, UP, India Hometown Kanpur, UP, India Current Address Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Language Known Hindi

Raju Srivastava has been cryptic about his educational background. Despite the fact that he attended a school in Kanpur, where he was born. He also began his career in comedy and acting at a young age, which prevented him from focusing on his education.

Career Of Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava first came to prominence through his impersonations of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He began his acting career with supporting roles. Tezaab, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar, Abhay, and many others are just a few of his early films. The first time he appeared on television was in 1994, on the improv comedy show Tea Time Manoranjan. Later, he appeared on the pilot episode of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which aired on Star One.

He placed second in the competition. Soon after, however, he competed in and won a new show called The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Champions, earning him the title “King of Comedy,” and in 2009, he gained widespread recognition for his participation in the third season of Big Boss. He lasted two months in the Big Brother house but ultimately lost. A little later on, he appeared on a few more shows, which led to more exposure and eventually, success.

Personal Life Of Raju Srivastava

Born in Kanpur, India, to a middle-class Hindu family, Raju grew up surrounded by religious and cultural diversity. His relatives are Hindu and honor Hindu deities. Raju Srivastava’s parents are Ramesh Chandra and Saraswati Srivastava.

His younger sibling’s name is Deepu Srivastava. He’s committed to his partner and married. Raju and Shikha Srivastava tied the knot on July 1, 1993 in a Hindu ceremony in Lucknow. Ayushmann Srivastava and Antara Srivastava are Raju and Shikha’s children.

Raju Srivastav: Death

The death of comedian Raju Srivastava occurred at 10:20 am on September 21, 2022. According to the Indian news service ANI, Raju Shrivastav, a famous Indian comedian, passed away from a heart attack at the age of 58 in Delhi. The news was confirmed by his relatives. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) put Shrivastav on and off a ventilator for two months before he finally passed away.

Let us tell you that in 2014 he signed on with the BJP and that as part of his duties he visited Delhi to speak with senior party officials. It was his morning routine to hit the gym on August 10, 2022, and he did so as usual. A heart attack struck him while he was there. The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi eventually accepted him. His brain was swollen, as revealed by a CT scan, in a specific region.

Net Worth Of Raju Srivastav

It’s safe to say that Raju Srivastava is an incredible person who has earned a lot of respect for their work. He began his career as a comedian and, despite having no connection to the entertainment industry, quickly rose to fame thanks to his exceptional comedic abilities. He overcame many obstacles and established himself at the pinnacle.

The total wealth of Raju Srivastava was $1.5 million. Even though he doesn’t do much in the way of stand-up, he used to be quite the social media and YouTube star.

