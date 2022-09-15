Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Championship: Valverde And Asensio Goals Help Madrid Defeat Leipzig

Wednesday’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

When Madrid takes the field on Wednesday, they will be going for their eighth consecutive victory. Madrid is coming off a 3-0 victory over Celtic from the previous week.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will be looking to get back on track after suffering an unexpected setback to Shakhtar Donetsk by the score of 4-1.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

When: Wednesday, September 14

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: Paramount Plus (stream now)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Diallo, Raum; Laimer, Schlager; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Werner

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Match Updates

On Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 at home in the Champions League matchup. Federico Valverde, a midfielder for Real Madrid, scored a fantastic goal in the second half, while Marco Asensio scored in the final minutes of the match.

The Uruguayan showed poise to quietly beat a defender on the edge of the box with brilliant footwork in the 80th minute before picking his place in the far bottom corner of the net to score the game-winning goal.

The 14-time champions had a lacklustre effort and, up until Valverde’s goal, had only managed one shot on target, whilst Leipzig had generated plenty of openings but were not as effective as they needed to be in the area. Valverde’s goal was the lone shot on target for the champions.

As the game entered extra time, Real Madrid’s substitute, Asensio, scored the game-winning goal for the club. The goal was scored by the Spaniard after receiving a pass from Toni Kroos.

After two matches, Real Madrid is in first place in Group F with six points, while Leipzig is in last place with zero points.

Rodrygo Disappoints At Striker

Typically, Rodrygo plays on the wing, primarily in a wide right position from which he can quickly get into the box and sneak up to finish plays.

He now had to try to act as the catalyst and kickstart the assault in his capacity as Benzema’s substitute at centre forward. He couldn’t connect with his countryman Vinicius to pose any real threat, however, and his passing was off.

For blocking the passing lanes in the final third and preventing the rapid combinations in the attack, RB Leipzig deserves praise. Real Madrid’s shortcomings were evident without their captain, who usually causes chaos with his vision and dribbling.

His successors at centre forward simply lack the same skills. To be dangerous, Vinicius and Rodrygo need to be sprinting into space and have someone to play off (Benzema). On this day, doing it wasn’t simple. Carlo Ancelotti has acknowledged that Benzema is simply irreplaceable in recent days and weeks.

That Was Unfair To Leipzig

RB Leipzig continued their impressive play in Marco Rose’s second encounter as head coach. The team has clearly responded favourably to the change in management.

They showed personality at the Bernabeu from the opening whistle, taking the crowd out of the match in Real Madrid’s first Champions League home date since eliminating Manchester City in last year’s semifinals.

Man of the Match. Pure leadership, one of Ancelotti’s favourites. Never been discussed on the market last August despite PL clubs rumours – he’s simply untouchable. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid



Fede Valverde, what a player… signed for €5m fee (!). pic.twitter.com/0MYVpE5Ekz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2022

This victory came on the heels of a 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga over the weekend. During the majority of the game, Leipzig appeared to have the best opportunities to score the ball since they were confident and played within themselves.

Timo Werner had a productive shift and took on the role of provider for the day, whereas Christopher Nkunku simply struggled to accomplish the work he started.

The Frenchman was lethal on opportunities like the ones he was given in the early half of this season’s competition, which were offered to him. It did not go well for him at the Bernabeu stadium.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Final Score

1H 2H Final Real Madrid 0 2 2 RB Leipzig 0 0 0

Goals:

RMA — Fede Valverde (Vinicius) — 80th min.

RMA — Marco Asensio (Toni Kroos) — 91st min.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Match Controversy

Even though Real Madrid won again, the Spanish media will have much to chew on after the final whistle. If Real Madrid hadn’t found a way to win the game, the incident involving Luka Modric in the box at 0-0, where he was obviously nudged from behind by a careless Xaver Schlager, may have been deemed scandalous.

Another discussion topic was the playing surface at the Bernabeu. The club will change the grass surface during the forthcoming September international window, according to a report by Cadena SER. The uneven surface caused the occasional attacking collapse.

The field did not stop Marco Asensio, though, from scoring his team’s second goal. He took a Toni Kroos corner and expertly placed it into the right corner with a first-time effort. He believes that with his talent, the European champions should give him more playing time.

Asensio, whose contract with the club expires in June 2023, displayed his annoyance during the weekend’s game against Mallorca, and the Bernabeu let him know they didn’t like it when he entered the game as a substitute with with 30 minutes left to play.

With his goal, he was able to win back the audience, and Ancelotti may have discovered a method to appeal to the 26-year-old international from Spain, who had only been given 17 minutes of playing time in the season’s first seven games.

