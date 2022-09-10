Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date: An Indian Crime Thriller Web Series

A whole new season of the crime drama Delhi Crimes, which stars Shefali Shah, has been released. In the first season of Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah plays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and her team is responsible for solving the rape case from 2012.

It was awarded India’s very first ever International Emmy Award, in addition to garnering favourable feedback from fans. This time, Shefali Shah makes a reappearance as a police officer with the Delhi Police to handle a new horrifying case to arrest a serial murderer who is murdering old people in the city.

Shefali Shah’s mission is to find the person responsible for the killings and bring him to justice. An upcoming Indian web series that will air in 2022 and be called Delhi Crime Season 2 is a crime thriller.

The previous season of Delhi Crime has been continued here with this new instalment. Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra are the ones directing the episodes of the series. It is made under the auspices of SK Global Entertainment and Golden Caravan, the production companies.

Release Date Of Delhi Crime Season 2

On the 8th of August 2022, the teaser for the web series was made available on the official YouTube account of Netflix. This great series is going to bring more of what made the first season such a gripping drama when it returns for a second season.

The combination of fact and fiction gives the series a ‘ripped-from-the-headlines’ quality, which helps to establish the show’s credibility. The second season of Delhi Crime is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The premiere of the new season took place on August 26 at 12:30 PM IST. You can view it in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, in addition to the English language.

There is also a version of the series with subtitles in Hindi and in English. The current season of Delhi Crime has a total of 5 episodes, and each one may be watched for anywhere from 35 to 55 minutes.

Cast of Delhi Crime Season 2

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi

Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh

Adil Hussain as Police Commissioner Kumar Vijay

Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh

Denzel Smith as Vishal Chaturvedi

Gopal Datt as Sub Inspector Sudhir Kumar

Sidharth Bhardwaj as Station House Officer Subhash Gupta

Delhi Crime Season 2 Storyline

The first season of Delhi Crime was awarded the International Emmy for Best Drama, and it is anticipated that the most recent season will likewise be an incredible crime drama that will keep viewers entertained.

The web series trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2 provides a glimpse into the challenges that the lead character, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah, and the rest of her squad will face.

This time around, the rich-poor division in the society appears to give rise to a horrible crime where the gang of killers murders unsafe old folks of Delhi.

The most recent season of the series, just like the first season, was inspired by real happenings that frightened elderly people in Delhi many years ago.

Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang are a few of the other primary characters that appear in this series. The first season took place in the month following the gang rape and murder that occurred in Delhi in 2012, which sent shockwaves throughout the entire country.

The Delhi crime series follows the story in the aftermath of the gang rape, where Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali) is tasked with finding the killers responsible for the brutal rape and subsequent death of the female victim.

Although the cast will remain the same, the plot of the upcoming second season of the Delhi Crime web series will be entirely new. Shefali Shah shared the preview with the following commentary about it: “terrifying threat has hit Delhi by surprise.”

Delhi Police Ready to take on this new challenge as #DelhiCrimeSeason2 begins. POSTPONED TO AUGUST 26. #DelhiCrime” During this time, the second season of Delhi Crime will begin streaming on Netflix starting on August 26.

A glimpse of Shefali in her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is working in Delhi to apprehend a serial killer, is shown in the teaser that lasts one minute.

Delhi Crime Season 2 Details

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang, who previously appeared in the critically acclaimed season 1 of Delhi Crime, return for the second season of the web series.

A few other actors who appear in Delhi Crime Season 2 include Anurag Arora, Gopal Dutt Tiwari, Yashaswini Dayama, Denzil Smith, Vinod Sharawat, Mridul Sharma, and Gaurav Rana.

The second season is likewise anticipated to contain roughly 7 episodes, similar to the first season. Every episode is anticipated to last an hour, during which the police force works to solve a terrible crime in which the elderly residents of Delhi are the target of assassins.

The episodes of Delhi Crime Season 2 are directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra, with Richie Mehta receiving credit for the most recent season.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Is Delhi Crime suitable for children?

All of the episodes were given a 15-age rating by the BBFC; hence we do not deem them appropriate for audiences under the age of 15.

On what does Season 1 of Delhi Crime centre?

Delhi Crime, which is based on the Nirbhaya case, chronicles the Delhi Police investigation into the capture of the criminals.

How old is Shefali?

49 years

