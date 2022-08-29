Netflix Cancels The Resident Evil Season 2 Series After Poor Performance

With the release of the live-action television series Resident Evil on Netflix, the Resident Evil franchise officially entered the realm of live-action television. The events of the show took place in two different time periods: 2022 and 2036. The first one focused on the increasing danger posed by the T-virus, while the second one was set in a post-apocalyptic future in which the virus had killed out the majority of the world’s inhabitants.

The first season of the television show consists of eight different episodes and was made available to the public on July 14, 2022. Although Resident Evil did not fare well with critics (55% on the Tomato meter and 26% with audiences), the tale was purposefully left unresolved in the hopes that it would be continued in a subsequent instalment.

On the other hand, it has just come to light that the live-action adaptation will not be produced because Netflix has decided to shelve the project. According to Deadline, Netflix has decided not to continue its adaptation of the survival horror series created by Capcom. The streaming service’s first season of eight episodes was released on July 14.

After a lacklustre response from both viewers and reviewers, the series gradually disappeared from the forefront of attention, despite having a strong start in the rankings’ Top 10. The Resident Evil television series that was available on Netflix offered an original story that took place in the Resident Evil universe. In this alternative reality, the Umbrella Corporation has established New Raccoon City, which is where Albert Wesker, along with his daughters Jade and Billie, decide to make their new home.

The adaption, which was produced by Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb, centred on veteran Resident Evil series mainstay Albert Wesker (played by Lance Reddick) and his adolescent daughters (“daughters”) Billie and Jade. The story was told from two different points of view: one was set in South Africa, where the Umbrella Corporation had recently moved its headquarters, and the other was set in the distant future, more than a decade in the future, when zombies had taken over the planet.

BREAKING: The Resident Evil TV series has been cancelled by Netflix. https://t.co/GR7X4zRte6 — IGN (@IGN) August 26, 2022

Alongside Reddick, Resident Evil starred Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez. The eight-episode Netflix series just followed another lackluster live-action version, Sony Pictures’ so-so Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which debuted in theatres in November of last year. A new story extension will be released for Resident Evil Village in October, and a remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released in the early part of next year, so at least fans of the Resident Evil video games will have something new to play in the not-too-distant future.

The very first ‘Resident Evil‘ video game was made available to the public in the year 1996. Since that time, the original game and all of its succeeding successors have collectively amassed more than 100 million satisfied customers across the globe. In addition, the film series has made more than $1.2 billion over the world. Based on the ‘Resident Evil’ video game series, there have been animated movies, comic books, novels, and even attractions at theme parks created.

Resident Evil Season 1 Cast

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker

Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Lance Reddick as: Al Wesker, Jade and Billie’s father, Bert Wesker, Jade and Billie’s uncle and Al’s brother, Alby Wesker, Al and Bert’s deceased brother, Albert Wesker, a rogue Umbrella operative who created several clones of himself

Resident Evil Season 1 Plot

The primary storyline of the series spans two time periods—2022 and 2036—with a lag of around 14 years between them. The previous storyline centers on the challenges of Dr. Albert Wesker’s fraternal twins Billie and Jade, 14 years old and the product of questionable circumstances. Their lives take a dramatic change when Albert is hired as an executive at the faltering Umbrella Corporation where he previously worked, and they move to Umbrella’s planned community, New Raccoon City (Afrikaans: Nuwe Wasbeer Stad).

Their father directs a response to the T-virus outbreak, a retroviral bioweapon, while the two daughters are there and accidentally discovering the terrible mysteries of their ancestry and Umbrella’s sinister past. In the year 2036, the T-virus has weakened human society to the point where only 300 million refugees remain. They live in walled city-states and various types of settlements, surrounded by the six billion man-eating Zeroes who got the sickness. The Umbrella Corporation, supported by its military arsenal and leading the largest manhunt for Jade, is the most potent group still operating on Earth.

