The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Release Date: The 12th Season Is Full Of Glitz, Tears, And Drama

Diamonds are in season, and these diamonds are ready to shine, according to Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which will premiere its 12th season soon. For the past 11 years, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been enthralling audiences with its portrayal of the aspirational lifestyles of well-known housewives in Beverly Hills; the most recent season is expected to be the best one yet.

Beverly Hills is a steadfast star in Bravo’s enduring franchise because it consistently delivers on its promises of great fashion, authentic storytelling, and elevated drama. An incredibly successful housewife and a buddy with a rich history in Hollywood are this year’s new additions to the group of all wives. Eight housewives and two pals make up this season’s group, which is one of the biggest in Beverly Hills history. It promises plenty of drama and looks for days.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Release Date

Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 air live every Wednesday on Bravo. The new season is streamable in the UK on hayu (opens in new tab). Additionally, Peacock makes the programmes available to Sky TV and NOW TV members the following day.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Cast

All of the original Housewives are returning in their entirety, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Additionally returning as a friend-of is Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton. Diana Jenkins, a refugee from the Bosnian war who is introduced to the other women by Crystal, will be the centre of attention. She came from wealthy parents in the financial industry and is well-connected in Beverly Hills.

The new season of her life is all about having another child because of the horrific miscarriage she experienced. Any women who do so should be prepared for the worst. I think she’s a great match. In addition, Garcelle will introduce a new buddy. The ex-wife of Will Smith, Sheree Zampino, makes a funny entrance at a gathering where the dress requirement is “yoga clothes” wearing actual yoga attire. These ladies aren’t at all casual, as long time viewers of the show are aware.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Plot

This season, there is a mix of the four Fs: family, finances, disputes, and fashion. Just as everything appeared to be going smoothly, Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah, announced her engagement. Lisa loses her mother and finds it difficult to go on without her. While she is at home, Dorit’s house is broken into. With the exception of one friend who lacks empathy, she attempts to recover with her friends by her side.

Legal problems for Erika continue. Erika doesn’t like it when her friends comment on her life, just like she didn’t like it last season. Garcelle purchases a beach property while juggling her talk show, writing her memoir, and spending time with her teenage sons. Sutton has moved into her ideal home after living with Kyle last season. While looking for love, she gets caught up in some of the ladies’ turmoil.

Crystal begins to express her emotions more, but her candour endangers her relationships. When she faces up against Sutton, Diana has no problem playing the bad guy. Lisa confronts Kathy in front of Kyle in the trailer, stating, “you said some things about this lovely sister of yours. Kathy, I’m sorry, but you won’t get away with it. Since she was called out, Erika also wants Kathy to be called out for something she said or did.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Storyline

When the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finally makes its long-awaited return to Bravo, there will be no shortage of storylines on the show. The legal proceedings that Erika Girardi initiated against her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi are still ongoing. Fans will, however, be able to observe how well Erika is doing as a newly single lady thanks to the launch of her new hair extension line.

The break-in at Dorit Kemsley’s house, which took place in October of last year, is yet another incident that will be featured on RHOBH. Fans will see a new side of her, and the cameras will document how she and her husband, PK, dealt with the aftermath of the incident. Fans will see a different side of her. A launch party for Lisa’s new cosmetics brand, which she calls Rinna Beauty, was filmed for the show, and it will also be featured in the episode.

The Aspen Drama

The already infamous vacation to Aspen is mentioned in passing in the teaser when Erika and Dorit tell Kathy that when she arrives at a store, they shouldn’t open the door for her because it could be a security risk. In the midst of filming, Kathy made news when she expressed to her husband that she needed to “get out” of the vacation. She then claimed that all she was doing was attempting to get in touch with him and that she had used the dramatic term to get his attention.

