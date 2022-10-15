Rico Swavey, Ex-BBNaija Housemate And A Nigerian Lawyer, Died In A Horrifying Car Accident

As a Nigerian artist, reality TV personality, movie actor, and social media influencer, Rico Swavey was a housemate on the third season of Big Brother Naija. His true name is Patrick Fakoya, but he is better known by his stage name, Rico Swavey.

He rose to prominence as a result of his participation in the episode of the popular Nigerian reality television programme Big Brother Naija titled Double Wahala from the third season. The prize pool for this round, which began its run in 2018, totaled 45 million Naira.

Rico Swavey, a former housemate on the reality television show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), passed away just a few hours after being engaged in a terrible vehicle accident. This is a very difficult moment for Rico’s family members, as they are dealing with the aftermath of their loved one’s passing.

You may remember that Legit.ng had previously reported that Alex Asogwa, a fellow Big Brother Naija star, had announced that Swavey had been involved in the accident during the early hours of Wednesday, October 12.

Rico Swavey: Early Life

Patrick Fakoya, a Nigerian lawyer, musician, movie actor, reality TV celebrity, social media influencer, and former housemate on Big Brother Nigeria Season 3, was born in 1993 into the lovely family of Mr. and Mrs. Fakoya. He is a multi-talented individual who has worked in a variety of creative fields.

The majority of Rico Swavey’s approximately seven siblings showed their support for him while his season of the show was airing. The way things were going, he was having a lot of fun maturing.

Rico was a houseguest on the Nigerian version of Big Brother during the third season of the Double Wahala reality show. His age at that time was 26 years old. He was born and raised in the South, yet his Yoruba heritage runs deep. He was born in Nigeria and identifies as a Christian.

During the period that he spent on the programme, a total of seven of his siblings, including Rico Swavey, provided him with support.

Following the completion of his studies at the illustrious Babcock University, Rico received a degree in law. He is in possession of both his West African Examination Certificate as well as his First School Leaving Certificate at this time.

Rico Swavey: Career

After receiving his diploma from Babcock University, Patrick Fakoya went on to pursue a career in the arts. Up before his appearance on Big Brother Naija, he has been following this career path.

However, after the episode, Rico Swavey became a reality TV star and a former housemate on Big Brother Nigeria by default. In addition to that, he became involved in the Nigerian movie business, also known as Nollywood.

A song by Rico titled “Afrosantana” was published by him approximately two years ago. Rico is well known for his role in the drama series “Life 101.” Fakoya has been making tremendous strides in his professional life recently.

Rico Swavey Accident: Death Cause

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 11, Rico Swavey was involved in a car accident that put him into a coma. He remained in that state until his passing on Thursday, October 13, 2018.

His management team had posted a video of the tragic accident that had occurred involving a white automobile driven by Rico and a bus that could seat 18 people.

The white car had sustained significant damage. It revealed the full degree of the damage that had been done to the vehicle, with the front end being severely damaged and the windshield being smashed.

We are able to picture how horrifying the accident must have been. It was reported for the first time by The PUNCH that the entertainer had been engaged in a potentially life-threatening car accident early on Tuesday morning at the Abraham Adesanya junction on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey. pic.twitter.com/W8IgiboPeA — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 13, 2022

Alex Unusual and Tobi Bakare, two of Rico’s pals and former roommates, both posted on their own social media accounts on Thursday to confirm the rumours.

On Twitter, Alex proclaimed, “This is not what we agreed upon, Rico.” Rest in peace.” In a similar manner, Tobi sent Rico a picture with the text “This is how I shall remember us brother.”

The 29-year-old man was immediately brought to a nearby hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to a larger hospital for a more in-depth diagnosis. Sadly, the collision ended up being tragic for everyone involved.

Rico Swavey: Fundraiser

After the accident, a group of Nigerian artists got together to start a charity campaign in the housemate’s name, with the intention of trying to preserve his life.

On her Twitter account, his friend and colleague Alex Unusual stated that Rico was in a fight for his life and asked for everyone to make a donation. Fortuitously, she went back to her Twitter profile a few hours later in order to announce his passing.

At the time of this writing, the online fundraising page can still be located on his website, where a total of 821,000 Naira (2.71% of the target amount) has been raised. This amount is comparable to slightly more than $1800 in US currency.

Family members and admirers became concerned about Rico’s condition after seeing images of him lying in a hospital bed surrounded by life-supporting equipment such as ventilators, defibrillators, dialysis machines, suction devices, and other gadgets.

Since then, a trending hashtag called #PrayForRicoSwavey has been used by fans to express their prayers and hopes that the celebrity would be okay.

