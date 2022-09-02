What Are The Reasons For Cancelling Right This Minute?

The American syndicated television programme Right This Minute, sometimes known as RTM, made its debut on September 12, 2011.

It is a daily half-hour programme that features both serious and light-hearted viral videos, as well as interviews and stories behind the videos, presented by a team of hosts and produced by MagicDust Television in collaboration with television station groups Cox Media Group, Gray Television, and the E. W. Scripps Company.

RightThisMinute has switched distribution companies and has agreed to work with Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution starting in the fall of 2016. The show has been approved on the ABC Owned Television Stations Group as a preliminary step.

Reruns (“remixes,” as some of the hosts of the show have referred to them) of the show continued to be broadcast in syndication until September 2, 2022 after it was not renewed for a second season, marking the end of its 11-year run on April 29, 2022.

Right This Minute Overview

Five hosts—Charity Bailey, Gayle Bass, Nick Calderone, Oli Pettigrew, and Christian Vera– introduce the films and interviews, which feature a variety of popular online viral videos, interviews with content creators, and news stories that were caught on camera.

To work for the nationally syndicated newsmagazine Inside Edition, Steven Fabian departed the programme. Beth Troutman left the programme on July 27, 2015, to anchor the weeknight 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts for WCNC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The types of videos that are frequently featured on Right This Minute include dashcam and security camera footage of criminal activity and police pursuits, freak accidents, people and animals showcasing interesting talents, rescue footage, epic fails (such as extreme sports accidents and other various stunts that go wrong), humorous or risky stunts, practical jokes, parodies, and original user-created content culled from a variety of user-submitted video websites (such as YouTube, LiveLeak, Break.com.

Additionally, each episode of the show includes one or more interviews with people who were engaged with a certain video. Jessica Hord, a staff member, participates in some episodes by making crafts or cooking recipes, and some of the hosts then sample the results.

John Stessel, a magician, appeared live on the Right This Minute set and performed magic for the hosts, departing from the customary format after an Instagram video of him was aired.

Originally, programmes were one hour long. However, in 2012, the format of the show was changed, and it started to produce two half-hour episodes every day in addition to two half-hour “best of” versions on the weekends that included clips from the weekday broadcasts.

Some broadcasters of the show decide to screen both of the daily half-hour episodes in a single hour block, while others decide to air only one episode or divide them up into different time slots.

Right This Minute Format

The host, Beth Troutman, and the other guests sit around a table and discuss whatever the producers, who include Lisa Hudson, a producer who once worked at TMZ, have discovered to be of interest on the internet on that particular day.

Videos that are hilarious, popular, or otherwise noteworthy are typically displayed. The clips can be news-related at times, hilarious at other times, or even shocking at times.

Right This Minute Production

A nationwide syndicate distributes Right This Minute to stations. It was initially only broadcast on stations run by the E, Raycom Media, and Cox Media Group, the originating partners. Company W.

Scripps In order to distribute the show to stations owned by other broadcasting firms, MGM Television teamed up with MagicDust Television and the Raycom-Scripps-Cox consortium in 2013.

RTM was selected by Fox Television Stations in April 2014 for airing on Fox-owned and -operated stations in ten markets. The show was rebroadcasts on cable channel HLN from February to September 2014.

The show’s national clearances increased to about 91% of U.S. television markets through additional station distribution agreements. Right This Minute was created at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication during its debut season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series is now indefinitely hosted from the homes of its hosts via videotelephony, with off-air production and direction also being done remotely.

The programme moved its production and operations to its current location in the Ahwatukee neighbourhood of Phoenix. As of March 2020. The distribution of Right This Minute for the 2016–17 television season would be handled by Disney–ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, it was announced on January 19, 2016.

The eight ABC O&O stations began showing the show in the fall of 2016 in place of the single-season FABLife as a result of the distributor switch. Hamilton, Ontario’s CHCH selected the show for nationwide broadcasting from September 12, 2016 to September 7, 2018.

The show’s 11-year run on television will come to an end in 2022, according to Nick Calderon on the Facebook page of the program. Since May, only reruns or “remixes” have been broadcast on commercial TV stations; after the final repeat on September 2, 2022, the shows will be permanently taken off the air.

