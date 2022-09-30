Robert De Niro Net Worth 2022: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids, Bio-Wiki

American actor Robert De Niro is a household name, having starred in dozens of films and collecting a slew of industry honors over the years. De Niro is a dual citizen of the United States and Italy. In addition to his roles in Taxi Driver, Bang the Drum Slowly, Mean Streets, Silver Linings Playbook, The King of Comedy, Meet the Parents, and The Good Shepherd, he has also starred in a number of other critically acclaimed films.

Early Life And Biography Of Robert De Niro

He was born Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. on August 17, 1943, to Robert De Niro Sr. and Virginia Admiral in Manhattan, New York. He spent his formative years in the Big Apple.

He started but did not finish high school, college, or university. He attended Rhodes Preparatory School and High School of Music and Art. He started performing when he was only 10 years old.

Personal Life Of Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro tied the knot with Diahnne Abbott in 1976. Raphael is their son’s name. In 1988, they decided to split up and get divorced. He was wed to Grace Hightower from 1997 to 1999. Elliot is the name of the couple’s son. He has three other children, Aaron Kendrick, Julian Henry, and Helen Grace, all of whom were born via surrogacy.

De Niro was very critical of Trump in 2016. His atheist mother arranged for him to be baptized in secret as a Catholic. He became a naturalized Italian citizen in 2006.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro turned 79 on September 30, 2022; he was born on August 17, 1943. His physical attributes include a height of 1.77 m and a weight of 75 kg.

Career Of Robert De Niro

The film “Encounter,” starring Robert De Niro, was released in 1965. During the 1960s, he had roles in the films Greetings, Sam’s Song, and The Wedding Party. Jennifer on My Mind, Bloody Mama, Born to Win, Mean Streets, The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, The Deer Hunter, and The Swap were just a few of the 1970s films in which he appeared.

De Niro’s first film appearance was in 1980’s “Raging Bull.” In the ’80s, he appeared in films like ‘The King of Comedy,’ ‘Brazil,’ ‘The Mission,’ ‘Angel Heart,’ and ‘Midnight Run. As his career progressed, he appeared in films such as Goodfellas, Awakenings, Cape Fear, Marvin’s Room, Ronin, Analyze This, and Men of Honor.

Meet the Parents, Little Fockers, Killer Elite, Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Wedding, and Heist are just a few of the films in which he has appeared. In addition to his work on ’30 Rock’ and ‘SNL,’ De Niro has also appeared on ‘The Wizard of Lies’ and ‘Sesame Street.’

Awards & Achievements Of Robert De Niro

Two of Robert De Niro’s seven Oscar nominations have paid off. Six times he has been nominated for the British Academy Film Award. Both the Golden Globe and the Cecil B. DeMille Awards were his in 1981, and in 2011 he took home the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

He has also been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award, an American Comedy Award, an American Movie Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Many prestigious honors have been bestowed upon De Niro.

Net Worth & Salary Of Robert De Niro In 2022

In 2022, it is expected that Robert De Niro’s net worth will have increased to over $550 million. This wealth was earned through his roles in multiple films. Box office receipts from his films total in the millions.

His production company, TriBeCa Productions, is another source of his wealth. Tribeca Grill and Nobu are two of his restaurants, and he also founded the Tribeca Film Festival. Besides owning the Greenwich Hotel, he also owns Locanda Verde. He’s worked behind the scenes on numerous films as a producer or executive producer.

Robert De Niro is widely regarded as one of the best actors of all time. He’s been working for over 60 years. He has produced numerous films, including “Mistress,” “Wag the Dog,” and “What Just Happened,” through his company, TriBeCa Productions. His upcoming film projects include “The Irishman” and “The War with Grandpa.”

