Robert Kraft, CEO Of The Kraft Group, Tied A Knot With His Girlfriend, Dr. Dana Blumberg!

The billionaire businessman Robert Kraft has made investments in a number of ventures. The Kraft Group is a private, diversified holding corporation, and he serves as its chairman and CEO.

Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg have been dating since 2019. His business interests include paper and packaging, sports and entertainment, real estate development, and private equity.

Owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft wed Dr. Dana Blumberg this week. Despite the ceremony’s impromptu nature, it was star-studded.

Numerous famous people cheered and applauded the couple during the occasion, including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and artist Ed Sheeran.

Who Is Robert Kraft?

In an Orthodox Jewish household, Robert Kenneth Kraft was born on June 5, 1941, in Brookline, Massachusetts, in the United States. Harry Kraft, his father, was a clothing maker. Robert’s parents desired for him to study to be a rabbi.

American business tycoon Robert Kraft is well-known. He is the chairman and CEO of “The Kraft Group.” A huge football fan, he owns shares in several sports organisations, including the “New England Patriots” of the National Football League and the “New England Revolution” of Major League Soccer.

In 1994, when he purchased the “Patriots,” who had only won 19 games in the previous five seasons, he made headlines and left many wondering whether he had made a serious mistake. However, the “New England Patriots” went on to become one of the most successful teams in NFL history, disproving Robert Kraft’s detractors.

He was raised to become a rabbi and was born into an observant Jewish household in Massachusetts. But destiny had different ideas for him. At the age of 27, he was appointed head of the Newton Democratic City Committee after earning an MBA from Harvard Business School.

As a result of his passion for sports, Kraft also bought teams like the “Boston Lobsters,” “New England Patriots,” and “New England Revolution.” He later established the “Kraft Group” as a holding company to manage his diverse business assets. He is also a well-known philanthropist. He has given more than $100 million to a range of charitable initiatives.

Who Is Robert kraft Dating?

In June 1963, he wed for the first time Myra Nathalie Hiatt, his undergraduate love. They first connected romantically after meeting at a deli in Boston’s Back Bay in 1963.

Jonathan A. Kraft, Daniel A. Kraft, Joshua M. Kraft, and David H. Kraft were the four children that the couple had welcomed. However, their union came to an end when his wife passed away from ovarian cancer on July 20, 2011, at the age of 68.

In June 2012, he began dating Ricki Nol Lander, a model, actress, designer, and businesswoman. Lander gave birth to a kid in the fall of 2017, although Kraft denied that he was the father of the child, whose birth was revealed in May 2018.

They called it quits on their sweet romance the same year. Since his breakup with Lander, he has been seeing Dana Blumberg, and the two of them were sighted together on February 2, 2020, during the Super Bowl.

Who Was Myra Kraft?

In Worcester, Massachusetts, on December 27, 1942, Myra Kraft. Myra Kraft and Robert Kraft got married in 1963, but after nearly 50 years of marriage, Myra passed away in 2011.

Myra had four kids with Robert, who are all employed by their father’s business, the Kraft Group. She was 68 years old when she passed away.

She had positions on several boards for NGOs while she was still alive. She acknowledged that her principal function was that of a philanthropist in a 2007 interview with Boston Globe.

Robert kraft And Dana Blumberg Wedding

When Dr. Dana Blumberg and Patriots owner Robert Kraft performed a surprise wedding ceremony in New York City on Friday, it garnered attention. The wedding took place in New York, with the millionaire inviting guests to a stunning “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan.

Here is what we know about the top-secret, celebrity-studded event that was kept so quiet that even guests didn’t realise they were attending a wedding until they got there. The visitors, who had assumed they were required to dress festively, were surprised by it.

📸: Pretty cool photo taken at Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding on Saturday night in Manhattan. #Patriots legends Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and David Andrews all attended. pic.twitter.com/CUd1M4FZbM — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 15, 2022

A clip of Robert Kraft and Blumberg was screened before to the couple’s arrival. Al Michaels, an NFL analyst, was supposedly providing narration. Gisele Bundchen wasn’t there, but Tom Brady, who has won six championships for Kraft in 20 seasons, did.

Before dating Blumberg, Robert Kraft was married to Myra Hiatt for 50 years before her passing. In 2012, he was romantically involved with Ricki Lander. In 2018, they broke up. Blumberg seems to be a pretty private person despite having a prominent association with Kraft.

Who Is Dana Blumberg?

Having graduated from medical school in 2000, the doctor is now 47 years old. She attended Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is a licenced ophthalmologist. She also focuses on treating glaucoma and providing eye care.

She previously held the position of associate professor of ophthalmology at Columbia University in New York City before joining the staff at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia. Blumberg has maintained a strict level of secrecy throughout their relationship.

Robert kraft Controversies

On February 22, 2020, the police chief of Jupiter, Florida, declared that he would be charged with two misdemeanours. The accusations he would face stemmed from a Jupiter human trafficking investigation and were for “soliciting another to perform prostitution.”

The Orchid of Asia Day Spa was under the scrutiny of the authorities for more than eight months when it was discovered that there was widespread prostitution there. In the spa, Kraft allegedly videotaped instances of forced sex acts on customers, sex trafficking, and sexual activities.

After numerous hearings and trials, the Judge ultimately decided against using recordings on May 23rd with the help of his attorney. Therefore, a Florida appeals court determined that on August 19, 2020, Kraft’s constitutional rights were violated when police enforcement got particular camera footage, and the video would not be allowed to be used as evidence in court.

On September 24, 2020, it was disclosed that the allegations against Kraft had been dropped for want of proof. Following that, the district court issued an order directing Kraft and other clients’ Orchids of Asia video records to be destroyed.

