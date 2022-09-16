Roblox Anime Race Clicker Codes: Is It Of Any Use?

In the Roblox game “Anime Race Clicker,” you compete with other players to collect shurikens. Additionally, you can purchase specialized heroes that will help you race even quicker! This article will explain how to use each and every active Anime Race Clicker reward code that will be available in September 2022 on Roblox.

Codes For Every Roblox Anime Race In September 2022

As of September 15, 2022, there are two codes now accessible for you to use in Anime Race Clicker, according to places like the game’s official Roblox website, Twitter, and Discord: Free x2 Shuriken boost with LikeGoal500 There aren’t any Anime Race Clicker codes that have expired right now. However, given that it is a young game, more are undoubtedly going to spring up. up shortly! You may follow updates here or on their official Twitter and Discord to make sure you don’t miss out on any future codes.

Instructions For Redeeming Anime Race Clicker Codes

Redeem Roblox Anime Clicker Race

Photo courtesy of Roblox Anime Clicker Race

Follow these steps to redeem any of the aforementioned codes:

Anime Race Clicker should be visited, then spawn into the game.

On the right side of your screen, select the blue Twitter icon. Under your Gems, the button is close to the gear buttons.

You can paste your codes into a box that you will find. To redeem your benefits, click the Redeem button.

You may access your rewards through your Heroes Inventory and Premium after you receive them.

Shop. Your new Ninja is kept in the Heroes Inventory, while your Shuriken boosters are kept in the Premium Shop.

Do you want to know how to use codes for different Roblox activities? To find out if your favourite one has new prizes, go here. See some of our most recent guides for Roblox Rewards Codes! The platform’s Roblox Anime Race Clicker is a clicking and racing game created by Clicker House. To increase your speed in this game, click as quickly as you can. You must move as rapidly as you can once the race has begun to pass checkpoints and collect money. After that, you can buy anime characters to support you in your racing with the money you’ve won.

What is Anime Race Clicker all about?

Click to accelerate before the race

More Shurikens result in more powerful clicks

Purchase heroes with shurikens to level up more quickly

Complete all levels to unlock a new racetrack.

Climb to the Top

a hundred leaderboards

The new version was launched on September 16, 2022. (Friday). Please let us know in the comment section below if you come across any errors or bugs, or if you have any questions about the new upgrades.

Do you want to know how to use codes for different Roblox activities? To find out if your favourite one has new prizes, go here. See some of our most recent guides for Roblox Rewards Codes!

FAQs: People Also Ask

What is Anime Race Clicker’s code redemption process?

Try closing the game and reopening it if the code is new and doesn’t work. You’ll be placed on a new server that might have a functioning version of the game that has been updated!

How can I find more codes for Clicker Anime Race?



Make sure to follow the game’s developer MeloBlox on Twitter to find more codes. You can also sign up for the game’s official Discord server to connect with other players and receive news and updates. Otherwise, we’ll be adding all of the most recent codes to this wiki, so be sure to check back often!

