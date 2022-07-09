Rocker Carlos Santana ‘Doing Well’ After Collapsing Onstage

Guitar icon Ilich Ramirez Sanchez Santana folded on stage throughout a show in Michigan and was rush to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water.

Santana, 74, was “doing well” weekday once being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some forty miles northwest of Motor City, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, aforesaid manager archangel Vrionis in a very statement.

“Just taking it simple,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer denote to Facebook simply once hour. “Forgot to eat and drink water therefore I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

Santana was free throughout the night from the hospital.

Read More: The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Surprised A Waitress With A $500 Tip!



It was not straightaway famed once Santana would resume his tour, though Wednesday’s show at The marquee at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been delayed. He and his band are traveling with Earth, Wind & hearth.

The tour has twenty one dates left through late August before Santana — the creator behind such hits as “Oye Como Va″ and ”Black Magic Woman″ — is scheduled to move back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues.

In Gregorian calendar month, Santana canceled variety of performances in Las Vegas once he underwent associate some heart procedure. He and members of his band conjointly tested positive for COVID-19 in February, canceling some dates.

To know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com