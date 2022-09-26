Rupert Murdoch Net Worth: Where Did He Grow Up?

As Keith Rupert Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch was born on March 11, 1931, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He is an American-born newspaper publisher and media entrepreneur who founded (1979) the global media holding corporation the News Corporation Ltd., commonly known as News Corp.

After a restructure in which its media and television operations were spun off (2013) as 21st Century Fox and mainly sold, the company redirected its attention to publishing. That deal led to the establishment of Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News and other television networks.

Early Life And Career Murdoch

Murdoch, the son of the renowned Australian war correspondent and publisher Sir Keith Murdoch (1886-1952), received his master’s degree from Oxford University’s Worcester College in 1953 and worked for a time as an editor at Lord Beaverbrook’s London Daily Express, where he was exposed to the sensationalist journalism that would later greatly influence his own publishing career. After his father passed away in 1954, he returned to Australia to take over the family business,

which included the Adelaide newspapers The Sunday Mail and The News. He quickly transformed The News into a tabloid devoted to sex and scandal, penning many of the paper’s sensationalist banner headlines. After seeing the success of his reforms at The News, he bought newspapers in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane and implemented them there as well.

Acquisitions: News Of The World, The Sun, And The Times

When Murdoch bought his first British newspaper, London’s News of the World, in 1969, he already had a tried-and-true formula for increasing readership that included a focus on crime, sex, scandal, and human-interest stories accompanied by boldface headlines, prolific sports reporting, and outspokenly conservative editorializing. When he bought another London newspaper the following year, The Sun, he used the same approach that had previously worked so well for the News of the World.

Murdoch, Rupert in 1978.

After purchasing two newspapers in San Antonio, Texas, in 1973, Rupert Murdoch entered the American newspaper industry by turning one of them, the San Antonio News (later the Express-News), into a sex and scandal tabloid.

Related Article:

20th Century Fox, Fox News, And The Wall Street Journal

Murdoch developed extensive stakes in a wide variety of communications businesses throughout the 1980s and 1990s. These included radio and television stations, video, film, and record labels, and book publishers. After purchasing the Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation (20th Century Fox) and several independent American television stations from Metromedia, Inc. in 1985, Murdoch merged the two businesses into Fox, Inc.,

which quickly rose to prominence as a serious competitor to industry giants ABC, CBS, and NBC. In 1987, he acquired the Australian Herald and Weekly Times Ltd. Later, he acquired several other publishing houses, such as the illustrious Harper & Row Publishers in the United States (1987),

The religious publisher Zondervan in 1988, and the massive textbook and trade publisher Scott, Foresman & Company in 1989. In the United Kingdom, he acquired the historic William Collins PLC (1989). In 1990, these businesses amalgamated to become HarperCollins Publishers, which also includes some Australian and New Zealand operations.

Net Worth Of Rupert Murdoch

The now-91-year-old Rupert Murdoch was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1931. He subsequently obtained US citizenship in 1985. After his father passed away while he was only 22, he took over the family business. His first job was as the editor of a local Adelaide paper called The News. After that, he bought up a bunch of Australian and New Zealand newspapers. After 15 more years, Murdoch’s portfolio was worth well over $50 million.

The current value of his wealth is estimated by Forbes to be $19.1 billion (£15.6 billion), making him the 31st richest person in the United States and the 71st richest person in the world.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Where did Rupert Murdoch grow up?

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Was Rupert Murdoch a journalist?

After graduating from Oxford, Murdoch began his career in journalism as a reporter for the Birmingham Gazette. He later served an apprenticeship at the London Daily Express, where he learnt the trade from press mogul Lord Beaverbrook.

How did Rupert Murdoch get rich?

His first job was as the editor of a local Adelaide paper called The News. After that, he bought up a bunch of Australian and New Zealand newspapers. Murdoch’s portfolio grew to almost $50 million in value during the next fifteen years.

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews