Ryan Peters, A Chef From Pittsburgh, Goes Viral On TikTok

In 2019, Peters’ college-aged sibling brought him to the app TikTok, prompting Peters to sign up. The 27-year-old chef already had a large social media following, having amassed over 20,000 followers on Instagram. He didn’t think he’d get into the popular TikTok app among the younger generation right now.

But he had some pasta movies on his phone, so he signed up and uploaded one of those. Over a hundred thousand people viewed it. “There must be something to this,” he says.

Peter devotes practically all of his story to the process of making pasta. Occasionally, the chef will give a nod to Pittsburgh by making black and gold noodles. There are also mesmerising movements of dough being extruded through a bronze die and carved into various forms.

Depending on the tone he wants to set, Peters pairs each film with music that ranges from soothing to upbeat. He also does his best to sync the tempo of the music with the events depicted in the video. Peters frequently includes a voiceover, with a tone as calming as that of a nature documentary presenter. This is a fascinating read.

Peters has dubbed his creations #pastaTikTok. The number of individuals who watch each of his frequent posts varies widely, from a few hundred thousand to more than 35 million for one of his posts. Peter likes using TikTok because of the opportunities it provides for connecting with others.

With the exponential expansion of the website, he is unable to respond to the thousands of comments that are left for him daily. It’s “so much easier to engage with your fans on this platform,” he says.

Peters also enjoys forming connections with other artists. According to him, there is plenty of room for imagination on this platform. “There are a lot of amazing cooks out there, both professionally and at home.” And everybody cheers each other on and hopes for their success. “That’s sweet!” he exclaims.

Peters claims he doesn’t keep to any sort of editorial calendar, instead going with his gut on what he thinks his readers will find interesting. Peters admits that the peanut butter pasta he tried because of a tip from a follower was not a culinary triumph, but that he enjoyed making it anyhow.

Finding the sweet spot between being too weird and trying too hard is the key. Saying, “I’m on here to have fun and keep it humorous,” he explains his motivation for using this platform.

Peters claims that videos between 10 and 15 seconds in duration see the most views on the platform, despite the fact that videos up to 60 seconds in length are supported.

While this doesn’t allow for a whole cooking demonstration, it does serve to pique viewers’ interest in his channel, and he frequently provides additional guidance in the comments section for those who wish to try their hands at his recipes.

What’s Next From Peter

Peters is thinking of starting a YouTube channel to provide more in-depth recipes, and he’s also considering giving online cooking classes. Additionally, he’s introducing a line of apparel with a pasta theme, including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and other items, with printing handled by Lawrenceville-based Revival Print Co.

“Though it appears to have happened overnight, it really hasn’t. This is what I’ve been doing for a long. It’s starting to pick up speed now, according to Peters. “I have no idea what to anticipate or what will happen next.”