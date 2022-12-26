Salt Bae Banned: What Made Celebrity Chef Got Banned From U.S Open Cup

Due to his recent mishap at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, popular celebrity chef Salt Bae has been barred from participating in a prestigious American soccer tournament.

A celebrity chef named Salt Bae made headlines for all the wrong reasons during Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup. After Argentina’s World Cup victory over France, the chef approached Lionel Messi, winner of seven Ballon d’Or awards, for a photo opportunity. The Argentina captain didn’t seem to care about the famous cook and was seen brutally banking Salt Bae.

And now, as a result of his behaviour after Argentina’s World Cup victory, the chef is barred from participating in a major US soccer tournament. On Wednesday, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the highest honour in American soccer, announced that the chef would be barred from the 2023 championship game. US Open Cup announced on Twitter that Salt Bae would be banned from the 2023 Final.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

After Argentina’s victory in the World Cup, Lionel Messi is irritated by Salt Bae

Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack pic.twitter.com/c457o1GnHt — Z Bo (@zekedabolina) December 18, 2022

There is a lot of backlash against Salt Bae because he stole the FIFA World Cup trophy

Fans of the sport of football took to social media to express their outrage with Salt Bae for invading the players of Argentina’s national team as they were celebrating their victory in the World Cup. It is rumoured that he committed an infraction by touching the prized World Cup trophy. According to the rule books of FIFA, only a small group of individuals are permitted to touch the trophy. This group includes the champions of the competition as well as the presidents of state. The following are some of the responses that football fans had to Salt Bae’s conduct during the World Cup.

Salt Bae and Argentina players. Look at Lisandro Martinez and Angel Di Maria's reaction when he tried to take the World Cup trophy from their hands. pic.twitter.com/V2fYeqkVN6 — FT-90-Extra ⚽ (@FT90Extra) December 20, 2022

Salt Bae converses with World Cup-winning Argentina players

Salt Bae was observed having a conversation with Angel Di Maria while also being in the company of Messi. After the chef shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen taking the World Cup trophy out of the hands of Argentine midfielder Cristian Romero, football fans were particularly irritated by the incident. Take a look at some of the videos that Salt Bae has posted.

Gokce was observed sharing films to his various social media accounts after the Argentina vs. France match. They ranged from Angel di Maria appearing awkward while she shared the World Cup trophy with him to Christian Romero watching as Gokce stole the trophy from his son. Angel di Maria appeared to be the most uncomfortable of the group.

There was also a period when the chef made several attempts to attract Lionel Messi’s attention in rapid succession. Messi eluded him twice, just like he’s evaded players throughout this World Cup, but he eventually gave in and took a selfie with the 39-year-old, who instantly uploaded it on his social media accounts after the photo was taken.

Who can touch or hold the FIFA World Cup trophy, and who cannot, is governed by a set of rules and restrictions that are linked to the prize.

Only a very small number of people, including former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state, are allowed to touch and hold the original FIFA World Cup Trophy since it is considered to be a priceless icon and one of the most recognisable sports emblems in the world.

Final Thoughts

The Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, better known by his stage name Salt Bae, was prohibited from participating in a football competition in the United States for breaking FIFA’s golden rule on the field following the conclusion of the World Cup final, which was to not touch the trophy.

After Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out to win the trophy for the first time since Madona won the world’s most prestigious football event in 1986, the Kurdish-Turkish celebrity chef was seen on the field celebrating the victory. He also bit into a medal, cradled the World Cup trophy, and even kissed it while posing for photos with Argentina’s players. He then kissed the trophy.

Only the people who win the World Cup and the heads of state are allowed to touch or hold the trophy, as per the regulations set down by FIFA.