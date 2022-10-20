Sam Westmoreland, An All-Region Selected Student At Tupelo, Gone Too Soon!

According to a statement that was made public by Mississippi State University on Wednesday, Sam Westmoreland passed away on the 19th of October.

The following is an excerpt from the Mississippi State University statement: “Mississippi State University was very sorry to learn of the loss this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi.”

Westmoreland was a native of Tupelo, Mississippi, and he was participating in the Bulldogs programme for the first time as a preferred walk-on in his first season there. Westmoreland, who stood 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 260 pounds, excelled as an offensive lineman while attending Tupelo High School.

He was attending Mississippi State University with a concentration in industrial technology. There was no evidence to suggest a particular cause of death.

Mississippi State University issued a statement that it was “working closely” with the athletic department and local police in order to “establish the facts of this occurrence.” The institution has decided that it will “have no more comment until that assessment is finished.”

Who Is Sam Westmoreland?

Sam Westmoreland, whose full name was Samuel Alton Westmoreland, was a football player for his college. He was a member of the offensive line for the Mississippi State Bulldogs football team, which he played for.

Westmoreland was going to turn 19 on October 21, 2022, but he passed dead on October 19, 2022, just a few days before his 19th birthday. The announcement of his passing came on October 19, 2022. The native of Tupelo, Mississippi attended Tupelo High School, where he was a member of the football team.

During his time at Tupelo, Westmoreland was honoured with selection to the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game in 2022, was placed on the second team for his region after his senior year, and helped lead his team to consecutive appearances in the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

In March of 2022, he made the following statement in a tweet when he made the announcement that he will be attending Mississippi State University: “After a long and exciting recruiting process, i’m blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic journey at Mississippi State University! Go dawgs.” His concentration was on mechanical and manufacturing engineering.

Sam Westmoreland Death

According to an announcement made by the university on Wednesday, Sam Westmoreland, a former player of the Mississippi State football team, has passed away. He had 19 years under his belt at the time.

The institution has decided that it will “have no more comment until that assessment is finished.” “The Mississippi State Athletics family is grieved by the tragic death of Sam Westmoreland,” Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said in a statement on behalf of the university.

Sam was a wonderful young man with an unbounded potential who was loved dearly as a son, brother, and fellow teammate. Everyone who knew and loved him will think of him fondly and miss him terribly in the years to come.

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.https://t.co/cb6YD62bG2 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 19, 2022

Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University, added the following: “The senseless passing of one of our students has the tragic effect of lowering the quality of life for all of our other students, which is something that all of us here at Mississippi State are acutely aware of as a result of Sam Westmoreland’s passing.

This is one of the most important lessons I’ve learned while serving as the president of this outstanding educational institution. During this time of great sorrow, my thoughts and prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, as well as with his teammates and coaches at Mississippi State University and the entire city of Tupelo.”

Will Rogers, the starting quarterback for Mississippi State University, expressed his thoughts on the passing of Westmoreland on Twitter.

“It is acceptable to feel that things are not going well, and regardless of what is taking on, there is always more that can be done. Brother, hail State forever. Until we meet again in 78, “Rogers wrote. The No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs have a matchup on the road against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide slated for this upcoming Saturday.

