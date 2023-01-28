School Day Of Non-Violence And Peace 2023: Background And Facts

The International School Day for Nonviolence and Peace is observed annually on January 30th, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s passing. To ensure that young people have access to a high-quality education, Entreculturas emphasizes the value of maintaining a calm environment.

It’s not uncommon for gangs to cause mayhem in the streets of major Latin American cities. Youth violence can be reduced or eliminated altogether. The Martin Luther King Association is one initiative in Lima, Peru, aimed at encouraging young people to reject a life of violence.

According to Chiqui, the Jesuit in charge of directing the initiative in Lima, some of the reasons why the young join the gangs are due to a familial situation with violence, an education system unable to cope with youth problems, and a need to look for protection.

According to him, “the gang becomes their home.” This could be the initial step on a lifelong path of delinquency and involvement in the criminal underworld.

Background

According to Llorenç Vidal Vidal, a Spanish poet, educator, and pacifist, it is the responsibility of today’s schools to instill in the minds of tomorrow’s leaders and citizens the values of nonviolence and respect for all peoples and cultures. To this goal, on January 30, the anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic apostle of international peace, he established the School Day of Non-violence and Peace.

The day began for Vidal in Majorca, his place of birth. He envisioned this day as the first step toward developing a school culture that promotes and supports lessons in nonviolence.

Due in large part to his efforts, the day has evolved over the years into a groundbreaking non-governmental, independent, free, and volunteer initiative to spread the lessons of “non-violent and pacifying education,” which has been adopted into educational frameworks all over the world.

The holiday’s Spanish name has evolved into the acronym DENIP, which is used all around the world today. The goal of DENIP is to foster an educational ecosystem and a community that prioritizes nonviolence and peace. It promotes altruism over selfishness, peace over conflict, and nonviolence over aggression.

On this day, colleges, universities, and high schools all over the world host conferences and other activities where educators, teachers, and students of all grade levels can come together to openly explore ways to build a more peaceful, just, and nonviolent society. Peaceful coexistence, tolerance of other points of view, solidarity, respect for human rights, and nonviolence are all emphasized in these activities, which advocate for educating students to recognize and promote these values.

Observing The School-Based Nonviolence And Peace Day

The International School Day for the Prevention of Violence and the Promotion of Peace can be celebrated in a variety of ways.

Teach Children About Peace

The School Day of Non-violence and Peace is a great time for adults to talk to kids about how violence affects the world, whether they’re parents, grandparents, or teachers.

Research the life of Mahatma Gandhi with older students to show them the positive impact that his nonviolent demonstrations and strategies had in comparison to the destructive nature of the two global wars that occurred during his lifetime. Younger kids could be involved by learning about peace initiatives in their area, as well as anti-bullying strategies and techniques that can be used to foster an atmosphere of harmony and acceptance among classmates.

Support A Nongovernmental Organization Working For Peace

Those who believe that supporting peace on a local level can pave the way to global harmony may wish to give their time or make a financial contribution to an organization or charity that is engaged in this cause. A simple web search will reveal numerous anti-war groups like Beyond War, Nonviolent Peaceforce, and the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation.

On the occasion of celebration of International Day of Non-Violence at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Ebl AL Saki in South Lebanon, school children of local schools displayed their sketches reflecting their ideas of peace, Non-Violence and Co-existence.#AmritMahotsav #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Fln9NgpJNE — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) October 2, 2022

Learn From A Peacemaker’s Writings

In honor of the day, visit a library or bookshop to learn more about the history and practical applications of nonviolence, peaceful protest, and pacifism. Gandhi authored a number of works, including his autobiography and the books India of My Dreams and Non-Violent Resistance. On School Day of Non-violence and Peace, ask your local librarian for suggestions of other books with anti-war themes.

Well-Known Peace Protestors From Around The World

B.R. Ambedkar, M.D.

Dr. Ambedkar was a political and social reformer who led a nonviolent struggle to end India’s discriminatory caste system, which operated widely throughout the country in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

In The Words Of Bertrand Russell

Russell was one of the few people who actively opposed the First World War.

As the public face of the American civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, Martin Luther King Jr. followed the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and advocated for social change via nonviolence and civil disobedience.

Tactile Communicator Helen Keller

Keller’s childhood loss of sight and hearing inspired her to fight for the rights of the disabled all her life.

Author: Benjamin, Medea

‘Code Pink: Women for Peace’ is an independent, non-governmental organization that challenges militarism worldwide and campaigns to redirect resources away from wars and toward life-affirming activities like healthcare and education, both of which Benjamin helped found as an American political activist.

