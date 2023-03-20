Season 4 of Oregairu: Delay, Cancellation? and Release News!

There is currently no release date for Oregairu Season 4, as it has not been officially confirmed. Nonetheless, fans are curious as to whether there will be a Season 4 and when it will be published.

Here is what we currently know about the existence of and release date for a new season of Oregairu.

The popular Japanese anime series Oregairu, also known as Yahari Ore no Seishun Rabukome wa Machigatteiru, is based on the 2011 release of the same-titled light novel.

Wataru Watari is the author of my teen romance comedy snafu light novel series, and Ponkan8 is the illustrator.

Hachiman Hikigaya, a disinterested high school student with narcissistic and semi-nihilistic inclinations, is the main character of Oregairu, a well-known romantic comedy anime series featuring slice of life elements.

He is adamant that everyone who claims otherwise is only deluding themselves, and that carefree youth is nothing but a charade.

Oregairu is a three-season anime television series that was animated by Studios Brain’s Base and Feel and directed by Ai Yoshimura and Kei Oikawa on two occasions.

There has been no indication on whether the producer or director will return for Season 4 of Oregairu.

In Japan, the initial 13-episode Oregairu television anime series debuted in April 2013. Since then, the Oregairu series has gathered a considerable fan base that is still anticipating the premiere of Season 4 or a follow-up.

Will There Be Oregairu Season 4?

Season 4 of Oregairu will never air. Sadly, the main cause is that the third season finished adapting all of the story’s chapters. The fourth season of this anime was never intended because of this.

There is already a full adaptation of this series; the only remaining items are a few bonus light novels that were packaged with Blu-rays.

The anime series Oregairu did generate a sizable profit. On average, each season of Oregairu sold around 11,000 copies of Blu-ray each disc, which is amazing. There are additional 80 figures and 1,750 items of products.

Moreover, only about 150,000 copies of the light novel’s most recent volume were sold. Regrettably, the plot has already been concluded, yet it is clear why Oregairu received a complete adaptation.

Because of this, OVAs have already been made from even the supplementary light novels. In 2022, the last OVA was released. It debuted alongside a fresh installment in the series.

There is therefore no justification for the production committee to ever approve funding for a subsequent season of this series because there is nothing to adapt.

What To Expect From Season 4

Oregairu has a total of 14 volumes plus 3 side volumes. The volumes 12–14 were completely reworked for Season 3. If the anime is revived, Season 4 will adapt the final three side volumes.

Third-year students’ prom graduation served as the focal point of Season 3. The event’s planning was emotionally charged.

The Volunteer Service Club members begin to understand one another better in the meantime. And with that, Hachiman’s bittersweet high school career comes to an end.

Season 4 would probably provide us a peek into the lives of our favourite characters after they graduate from high school.

About Oregairu

This tale, which was written by Wataru Watari and illustrated by Ponkan8, has been turned into a manga three times. Brain’s Base chose it for an animated adaption. In its second season, Feel Studio continued to animate it.

The pragmatic high school student Hachiman Hikigaya is the protagonist of this slice-of-life anime.

His teacher forces him, along with Yukino Yukinoshita and Yui Yuigahama, to join a Service Club. They provide assistance to individuals in need despite having radically different personalities and ideologies.

Oregairu Characters, Cast & Staff

I. Characters & Cast

Character Voice Actor Hachiman Takuya Eguchi (Spy x Family) Iroha Ayane Sakura (Boku no Hero Academia) Yui Yuigahama Nao Touyama (Nisekoi) Yukino Saori Hayami (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei) Komachi Aoi Yuuki (Isekai Quartet) Shizuka Ryouka Yuzuki ( Kill la Kill) Saika Mikako Komatsu (Jujutsu Kaisen)

II. Staff

Position Staff Director Kei Oikawa, Ai Yoshimura Series Composition, Script Shoutarou Suga, Keiichirou Oochi Character Design Yuuichi Tanaka, Yuu Shindou Studio Feel, Brain’s Base

Where Can You Watch Oregairu?

You can watch the entire Oregairu anime series, which consists of three seasons and two OVAs, on HiDive, Crunchyroll, or even Amazon Prime Video. At the moment, you can’t watch it on Netflix or Hulu, at least not in the United States.

Read More:

Conclusion

There would be a lot of happy anime fans if it were announced that Oregairu will be getting a fourth season, but it is quite improbable that this would happen.

Because this is one of the extremely few anime series that was adapted in its entirety, you shouldn’t plan on seeing any further seasons of this anime.

We will revise and update this article as necessary if new information is obtained.

Feel free to check out the anime-continue category if you’re interested in learning more about anime sequels, or feel free to share this post with any other fans of Oregairu who may be interested.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student