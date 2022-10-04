Will Someone Else Take Letitia Wright’s Position As Shuri? Actress Has Since Removed Controversial Video On Twitter

Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the controversial anti-vaccination views of Letitia Wright, who plays the character Shuri, generated a lot of discussion.

The inevitable sequel was quickly positioned as one of Marvel’s most eagerly awaited sequels following the tremendous critical and financial success of 2018’s Black Panther.

The actor who brought T’Challa to life, Chadwick Boseman, tragically lost away after a private battle with colon cancer a year after Black Panther 2’s formal announcement. Later, Marvel clarified that while Black Panther 2 would go into production, Boseman would not be replaced.

Black Panther 2 will give supporting players from the original ensemble, like as Wright, more attention in honour of its late protagonist and T’Challa.

MCU fans immediately embraced Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister and Wakanda’s top scientist, appreciating both her comic jabs and her unwavering tenacity in conflict. Unfortunately, the production of Black Panther 2 is taking place under quite different circumstances than that of the original.

Procedures are needed to reduce the chance of cast and crew getting the virus, as the effects of COVID-19 are still being felt throughout the world and big studios are eager to prevent the mass shutdowns of 2020.

Shuri Replaced In Marvel Comics

Currently scheduled for release on November 11, 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should be able to reach that deadline considering that filming was completed in March. Additionally, the sequel’s sequel will have a female Black Panther, albeit Shuri has not yet been officially identified.

This information was revealed by the teaser. Despite the actor’s issue around vaccinations, it appears like Letitia Wright’s character is earning a more prominent MCU role based on movie merchandising and Shuri’s seeming substantial amount of screen time in the Black Panther 2 trailer.

Overall, this makes sense because Shuri has always been a favourite among the audience and because it would continue Phase 4’s tendency of developing legacy characters.

Should Shuri consume the Heart-Shaped Herb, she would become a member of the next generation of MCU characters, joining Kate Bishop, Sam Wilson’s Cap, Yelena Romanoff, and She-Hulk.

It’s possible that we’ll have to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released to find out whether Shuri’s prolonged presence makes her the new Black Panther in actuality. It’s still a possibility because in the comics, Shuri briefly assumed the role of the Black Panther.

Shuri Actress Controversy Explained

Continuity of Wakanda in The Black Panther The Letitia Wright issue started in December 2020 when the Shuri actress from the MCU posted a video opposing vaccinations on Twitter along with a praying emoji.

The aforementioned YouTube video, which is hosted by Tomi Arayomi, takes a strong stance against vaccination of any kind, including COVID-19 injections, but provides no supporting data.

Arayomi does indeed acknowledge in the clip that he does not have a medical understanding of how vaccines function. The broadcaster was accused of transphobia and doubting climate change in his films, rounding off the online conspiracy theorist bingo card.

As if bogus criticism of the COVID vaccine wasn’t enough. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther film, later removed the problematic tweet, but it had already received thousands of shares, and many people questioned whether the actor should have been using her considerable public platform to disseminate this kind of potentially harmful false information.

The debate was only fueled more by Letitia Wright’s response to the outrage. On the one hand, Wright offered a partial apology, saying, “My purpose was not to hurt anyone,” but she also said the video “raised my worries with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies” and complained about being cancelled for defying the tide of public opinion.

Letitia Wright erased her social media accounts in the face of mounting criticism, especially from MCU co-star Don Cheadle, who summed up the situation by calling Wright’s posted video “hot garbage.” A thorough and forthright retraction was nowhere to be seen.

Unfortunately, the anti-vax narrative of Letitia Wright does not end there. The actress was allegedly espousing anti-vaccination beliefs on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in October 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also said she had lost her U.S. representation as a result of the social media incident the year before.

A few days later, Wright responded to THR’s report on Instagram, claiming that the actress had acted in a wholly professional manner while filming Black Panther 2.

The truth is only those directly associated with Black Panther 2 knew it, but the news pushed Letitia Wright’s anti-vaccination views back into the public eye, and the response suggested that her position had not altered since the unwise tweet from the year before.

How Wright’s Anti-Vaccine Attitude Hurts The Movie

After retweeting a video that questioned Covid-19 immunizations in December 2020, Wright sparked the first significant controversy. In response to the criticism, she tweeted, “The video was only posted with the sole purpose of raising my worries about the ingredients in vaccines and the things we put into our bodies.

other than that, “before her account and the video were deleted. There have since been intermittent claims that Wright has maintained her anti-vax attitude on the movie set. According to reports, Wright has not yet had her Covid-19 vaccination and, based on current events, may not.

Due to the CDC’s new regulations, that might end up being a significant hassle for Marvel. The CDC announced new regulations on November 8 stating that all non-immigrant and non-citizen flying visitors entering the USA would need to be completely immunised.

Wright, who is presently recuperating, is a non-citizen of the United States and resides in London. Uncertain of her return date, she runs the risk of being denied entry to the US, where the movie is being made. Additionally, the majority of Hollywood studios, including Disney, now require vaccinations for everyone on site, including the cast.

Beginning in October, Disney will use a sticker system that demands obvious proof of immunisation. Although ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is currently on hiatus, it’s unclear where the movie sits, despite claims that it won’t hinder ongoing projects.

Considering that Wright might not even be permitted to enter the US, let alone the set, it might be very difficult for the film to resume filming with him.

