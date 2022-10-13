Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles And NFL Athlete Jonathan Owens Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

The 2016 Olympic Games were held in Rio de Janeiro, and American artistic gymnast Simone Biles won the individual gold medal there. She is an artistic gymnast, and she usually does well in the all-around, floor, and vault.

For a long time, Simone Biles held the titles in each of the three sports. She is the most renowned American gymnast and the most decorated gymnast ever thanks to her total of 32 medals at the Olympics and World Championships.

She holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals ever won by a female American. She is only the sixth woman in history to earn both an Olympic medal and an individual all-around World Championship medal. She is renowned for her participation in Dancing with the Stars as well. America’s Spring, Texas, is where Simone Biles currently calls home.

Simone Biles Early Life

On March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, Simone was born to Shanon Biles and Kelvin Clemons. As a result of his addiction issues and abandonment of his family, Simone’s father was never a part of her life. Shanon, Simone’s mother, too battled alcohol and drug abuse.

Her involvement in her children’s upbringing was minimal as well. Of the four Biles siblings, Ashley, Tevin, and Adria, Simone is the third youngest. A gymnast as well, Adria Biles.

Ron Biles and Nellie Cayetano Biles, Simone’s maternal grandparents, raised Simone. Former air traffic controller Ron is now a pilot. Former co-owner of a US nursing care chain and nurse, Nellie is both.

Simone Biles Career Life

Since she was a young girl, Simone has been really interested in gymnastics. At the age of six, she began training in gymnastics, and shortly after, she joined in a Bannon’s Gymnastics optional training programme. When she was eight years old, she formally began working out with her trainer Aimee Boorman. At the age of 14, Simone Biles launched her professional career as a gymnast in 2011.

She won first place in the vault, balancing beam, and all-around. Later on, she was given eight positions on crooked bars. In the same year, she participated in a competition in Chicago, finishing fifth on the balance beam and 20th overall.

She once again won first place in the all-around, vault, and balancing beam events the following year. Additionally, she successfully finished the 2012 USA Gymnastics National Championship in Chicago.

Simone participated in the National Championship in St. Louis, Missouri, twice in June. Simone makes her professional debut at the 2013 American Cup as a senior gymnast. She was performing in place of gold medalist Kyla Ross’ replacement gymnast. Simone won all-around, vault, and balance beam that year. Her ankle issues prevented her from participating in the US Classic.

She competed in the USA Gymnastics national championships after recovering from all of her injuries, and she was named the national all-around champion. Her selection for the World Championships team came after she finished the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Texas.

Simone then went on to win the silver medal on the vault, becoming the first African American and seventh American woman to do it. In the gymnastics national championships in 2014, Simone competed and won the gold medal for the first time. She made history by winning three straight world championships after taking first place in the 2015 artistic Championships.

Gymnastic Skills Named After Simone Biles

The Biles I: One of Simone’s signature floor exercises, the Biles II, combines a double layout with a half twist.

The Biles II: A triple-double, or a double backflip with three twists, is the second-floor exercise manoeuvre that comes after the Biles I.

Biles on the vault: This manoeuvre, performed on the Yurchenko vault (named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko), entails a front extended somersault with two twists followed by a roundoff back handspring with a half-turn entry. at the World Championships in 2018. The first woman to ever successfully accomplish this move was Simone.

Biles on the beam: The Biles on the beam is a backflip with a double-double dismount that is performed as an exit technique.

Simone Biles Awards & Achievements

She became one of the top 25 on ESPNW‘s top list after being named Sportswoman of the Year in 2014 and 2016 by the Women’s Sports Foundation. For the 2015 James E. Sullivan Award, she received a nomination. She won the 2015 award for Team USA’s female Olympic athlete.

In 2016, she was selected as one of the BBC’s 100 women. The same year, she competed for Person of the Year honours in TIME magazine. In 2016, she received an ESPY nomination for BEST Female Athlete. As a female gymnast competing in a single Olympic Games, she holds the record for most gold medals won.

Only four women have ever won every significant medal in an Olympic cycle, and she is one of them. She is just the second gymnast in Olympic history to win both the team and individual gold medals. During the closing ceremony, Simone Biles carried the American team’s flag. She received this distinction first among gymnasts from the United States.

She won gold in the all-around and floor events, silver in the vault, and bronze in the balance beam events at the 2013 World Championship in Antwerp. In the 2014 Nanning World Championship, she took home the gold for the team, in addition to golds for all-around, balancing beam, and floor, and a silver for vault.

She kept her gold medals in team, all-around, floor, balancing beam, and the 2015 World Championship in Glasgow. She also took home a bronze in vault. She won gold medals in the team, all-around, vault, and floor competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. On the balance beam, she also took home a bronze.

In the 2016 Everett Pacific Rim Championship, she took home gold for both her team and overall performance. In Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, she competed as one of the partners for Sasha Farber. The competition saw her place fourth.

Is Simone Biles Pregnant?

The coronavirus epidemic was when Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first started dating, but they have since crammed in a tons of activities. In March 2020, the Houston Texans safety and Olympic gold winner connected through the dating app Raya.

The NFL athlete admitted to Texas Monthly in June 2021, “I didn’t know who she was. I simply wasn’t familiar with her, and when I told her that, one of the things she loved.” The epidemic delayed the 2020 Olympics by a year, but the gap in Biles’ training plan allowed the two to become friends.

One of the rare occasions in her life, according to Owens, “everything was simply switched off and she couldn’t do anything.” We took advantage of the opportunity to really get to know one another. Our relationship was formed and strengthened by it. Now, I’m so appreciative. “

The gymnast appears to be just as fearless when it comes to dating as she is when she is competing. She told the Wall Street Journal in July 2021, “He would say I slid into his DMs.” “I said hello to him because I thought, ‘Oh, he’s very cute.’ We briefly chatted once I discovered that he was in the Houston area, and a week or two later, we went out to hang out.

Owens couldn’t travel with Biles to Tokyo because of COVID-19 procedures for the rescheduled Olympics, but he still provided his support. Her boyfriend wrote her a love message on Instagram after the Texas native withdrew from the individual and team all-around competitions.

In July 2021, he wrote, “Imma ride with you through everything baby.”

“SB, you inspire me more and more each day with your incredible bravery and fortitude. Don’t ever forget that you will always be my champ baby. I adore you so much and can’t wait to see that gorgeous smile once more when you return home. You know I’m here for you, darling, at all times. I love you so much, Biles said in return.”

After withdrawing from the vault and floor exercise finals, she competed on balancing beam again and won the bronze. After earning her seventh Olympic medal in August 2021, she posted on Instagram, “Not at all how I anticipated or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA.” “This unique Olympic experience is one I’ll treasure always. Thank you all so much for your unending support and love. Sincere thanks are due.”

