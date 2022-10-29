Elton John Payed Tribute To The Greatest Piano Player Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis is considered by Sir Elton John to be one of the most innovative and thrilling performers and singers in the history of music.

Sir Elton John paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis on his Instagram account. He claimed that he was able to develop into the musician that he is now because to the ‘You Win Again’ singer.

Sir Elton John claims that the influence of Jerry Lee Lewis was “life-changing” and that he shaped the piano as if it were his own part.

He expressed gratitude to Jerry Lee Lewis for the amazing inspiration he had provided over the years and noted the profound impact he had on the rock and roll world.

Who Is Elton John?

Stanley Dwight and Sheila Eileen gave birth to Elton John as Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex, England. If there is one name in the world of rock and pop music that carries magic, it has to be that of Sir Elton John.

Elton John, an English singer, pianist, and songwriter, continues to create enchantment in his songs by composing them, writing the words, and performing them with his beautiful voice. His five-decade career has been unprecedented and unmatched, to put it mildly. He is one of the best-selling musicians in the world, with over 300 million albums sold.

Seven straight No. 1 US albums, 58 singles in the Billboard Top 40, 27 Top 10, four No. 2 and nine No. 1 songs, these are some pretty unachievable accomplishments. From 1970 until 2000, he had at least one song in the Billboard Hot 100 for 31 straight years. He has more than fifty Top 40 songs to his name, but that is not all.

Candle in the Wind 1997, his ode to Princess Diana, is still the best-selling single in the annals of the UK and US singles charts with sales of over 33 million copies worldwide. And if you think that’s the end of what Elton John has in store for you, think again. He is not just a notable English singer and pianist, but he is also a well-known composer, producer, and actor.

Who Is Jerry Lee Lewis?

Elmo and Mamie Lewis welcomed Jerry Lee Lewis into the world on September 29, 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana, United States. He picked up the piano when he was nine years old. His parents supported his interests and even mortgaged their land to get him a piano.

American singer and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis is from. Jerry, regarded as a forerunner of rockabilly and rock & roll music, is renowned for his inventive and flamboyant piano playing style as well as his catchy, upbeat lyrics. He became well-known thanks to his first big song, “Whole LottaShakin’ Goin’On.” The single “Great Balls of Fire” was his follow-up.

He made poor life decisions just as his career was about to peak, which caused his career to stagnate. Both domestically and internationally, there was uproar about his marriage to his cousin MyraGale Brown, who was only 13 at the time. He was disregarded for live appearances and radio stations wouldn’t play his music.

Before his career took a turn for the worse, he was able to write one more successful song, “High School Confidential.” By switching to country music in the 1960s, he attempted to resurrect his musical career. Over the subsequent years, he produced a number of country records. Through the biopic “Great Balls of Fire,” the artist was made known to a new generation of music fans.

He revived numerous rock, blues, and country classics on the albums “Last Man Standing” and “Mean Old Man” with the help of well-known fans like Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson. On its list of the 100 greatest artists of all time, “Rolling Stone” magazine placed him 24th in 2004.

Sir Elton John Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis, in the opinion of Sir Elton John, was a “groundbreaking” musician. Elton has used social media to pay a touching tribute to the ‘Great Balls of Fire’ hitmaker, who passed away at the age of 87 from natural causes at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have been who I am today,” Elton claimed on Instagram. He destroyed the piano and was revolutionary and fascinating. a fantastic singer as well. I appreciate all the rock ‘n’ roll memories and your pioneering inspiration. RIP, @jerryleelewisthekiller. A homage to the father of rock & roll has also been made by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones.

He wrote on Twitter: “RIP JLL the KILLER – What an amazing man. Sir Ringo Starr used the microblogging site to pay his own respects. “God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family, Ringo,” posted Beatle Ringo on the internet. (sic)”

Lewis passed away at home from natural causes, according to Zach Farnum, a representative for the famous actor. His seventh wife, Judith, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis, according to Zach.

In his closing moments, he assured her that he embraced heaven and that he had no fear of death. The “High School Confidential” hitmaker started out in the 1950s and found great success as a rock and roll musician before moving on to the country music arena.

Lewis received four Grammy nominations throughout the course of his career, while several outlets misreported his passing on Wednesday (26.10.22). He was also admitted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

