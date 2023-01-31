Some Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About The Real Estate Tycoon ‘Donald Trump’

It doesn’t matter how much you like him or loathe him; Donald Trump is impossible to ignore. Even prior to his most recent run for the presidency, “The Donald” had a lengthy history of being a divisive figure in public life.

The real estate tycoon isn’t interested in the privileges or pay that come with the Oval Office, and as a matter of fact, it’s costing him money to pursue that goal; so why is he doing it? Some people believe that he is running for office in order to serve a larger purpose, namely to bring honour back to our country.

Others assert that he is a megalomaniac who has nothing more important to do than stir up trouble in the United States.

It is essential to look further than the sound bits and facts provided by talking heads on television if one wishes to have a complete understanding of Donald Trump.

At moments, he comes off as a misogynist bully, while at other times, he seems almost presidential. It is essential to examine the guy behind the public image of Donald J. Trump by looking at some of the information that is less well known about him. Since not a lot of voters actually know what he’s about.

1. When asked about his hair, he changes the subject–fast

In an interview with him that was shown on Outside the Beltway.com, a reporter inquired about his hair care regimen. In the same sentence, he criticised comedian Jerry Seinfeld for missing his son’s charity event while claiming that he washes his hair using Head and Shoulders shampoo. He introduced the new topic by mentioning that Jerry was in the newspaper when he read it after washing his hair. He argues that his unusual haircut is not a comb over when asked more about it. It has been impossible to find Trump’s hairstylist because he has admitted that he cuts his own hair. Many critics of style are unsurprised.

2. Donald Was Blond as a Child

According to reports, Trump’s hair ranges from “Cigar Stained Teeth Amber” to “Burnt Cheetos Orange,” but in an old photo posted on Oprah.com, it was an enviable delicate shade of creamy buttery golden. Perhaps this explains why he keeps bleaching his hair, which has grown darker with age in an effort to maintain the appearance from his infant pictures. Over the years, Trump’s ever-evolving hair colour has drawn attention and served as material for comedians and analysts.

Read More:

3. His Astrological Moon Sign is Sagittarius

Given that Gemini is the sign of the twins and that Trump was born on June 14th, 1946, it is not unexpected that the public perceives “Two Donalds.” While a person’s sun sign reveals their outer self, their moon sign in their birth chart reveals their emotional nature. Because people with Sagittarian moon signs are naturally compelled to be direct, honest, and talk a lot, having a Sagittarian moon sign suggests that he couldn’t keep silent or censor his comments even if he tried.

4. Donald’s Dad was Woodie Guthrie’s Landlord

Woodie Guthrie said that Fred Trump’s father served as his landlord for two years in one of his housing developments, despite the fact that Fred Trump presumably didn’t personally knock on doors on rent day. According to The Huffington Post, Arlo’s father didn’t think much of Donald’s father and asserts that he exclusively rented to white people. Although a son’s reputation shouldn’t be harmed by his father’s actions, it was obvious that, in the case of Fred Trump, “This Land” was “My Land,” not “Your Land.”

5. Donald Trump Donated To Scientology

Trump reportedly donated $1,000 to the New York Rescue Workers Detoxification Fund in 2006, a fund supported by celebrity Scientologist Tom Cruise to assist 911 rescue workers in taking part in the church’s “purification rundown” programme. It is well known that Trump does donate his time and money to various organisations. It’s uncertain if Trump truly realised that it was Scientology or whether he simply donated money to what seemed to be a worthwhile cause. Maybe Trump was just trying to get Cruise’s too enthusiastic thugs off the phone.

6. Trump’s Charitable Giving Transcends Politics

Trump has given $25,000 to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, according to the Smoking Gun piece mentioned above, but he has also given $5,000 to the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Study of the United States. No of what Donald personally thought of Ted, that didn’t stop him from paying a sizable check. Trump gave more to Democrats than to Republicans between 1989 and 2010. According to data obtained by the Daily Caller from the Center for Responsive Politics, Donald gave more than $314,000 to Democrats over that time period as opposed to $290,000 to the Republican Party.

7. Trump has a Wine Brand

Although some Trump followers have been accused of “drinking the Kool-aid,” you can also partake in the Trump wine. As a real estate venture, Trump purchased a stunning 1000-acre vineyard at auction and gifted it to his son. Donald purchased a vineyard in 2012 that now carries his name, and he appointed son Eric as the company’s president. The bottles’ emblem, an imposing, powerful “T,” embodies the essence of the Trump brand. Despite the wine’s reputation for being fairly outstanding, some retailers refuse to stock it as a form of political protest. Donald Trump acknowledges that he has no interest in manufacturing or even drinking wine, but he enjoys having his name associated with almost anything.

8. Donald Trump’s Businesses Went Bankrupt Four Times

The Donald has declared bankruptcy four times despite his enormous riches and commercial savvy. This demonstrates that not all of his commercial activities were wise, but it also shows that he has a remarkable ability to bounce back from setbacks like a phoenix from the ashes. Every time the public thought Trump’s time in office was over, he came back stronger and more influential than before.

Read More:

9. The Many Murders at Trump’s Casino

The popular Atlantic City casino, The Trump Taj Mahal, is reportedly plagued with carjacking, murder, and other crimes as a result of security budget cuts, according to The Daily Beast. In Atlantic City, one in eight homicides between 2008 and 2011 had a connection to the Taj Mahal. Trump is still a member of the board of directors, and the casino’s sign still bears his name, even though he no longer oversees general operations as a result of his bankruptcies linked to the location. Despite the fact that Trump has little to no financial stake in the company, many companies continue to use his recognisable name.

10. Trump Doesn’t Allow Guns on Most of His Properties

You better leave your piece at home if you intend to enter one of his estates, despite the fact that he has spoken out against severe gun restriction and “gun free” zones. Trump claims that the possession of firearms is not illegal, but the operating security employees at his hotels and golf courses don’t agree, according to a recent ABC News article.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student