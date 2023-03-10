Some New Yorkers Could Get Up To 8 inches of Snow From the First Storm.

March is known for coming “in like a lion, out like a lamb,” but this year it is more like a polar bear, with the possibility of snow on Friday into Saturday and another, possibly greater snowstorm early next week.

Let’s start by talking about the coastal system that appears to be moving towards New York City on Friday afternoon, arriving in time for the evening commute, and staying into Saturday afternoon.

By the end of the afternoon rush, rain and snow are predicted to spread throughout the entire metro region.

Snow and rain will be brought by the storm, but how much of each will vary greatly depending on where you live. Through early Saturday, the city should primarily experience chilly rain.

As the storm intensifies and moves out, New York City, Long Island, and central and southern Jersey may experience a brief switchover to snow around daybreak.

It appears that locations north and west of the city have the best probability of witnessing snow accumulation at this time.

The northernmost portions of Sussex County in New Jersey, as well as Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties in New York, have a snow possibility range of up to 8 inches at the upper end.

Before the storm is over, a sizable area of northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley should anticipate seeing 3-5 inches of snow, as totals there have gradually increased throughout the week.

Lower totals, ranging from 1-3 inches, may be expected in some regions closer to the city. Very certainly through Saturday morning, the roads will be slick.

A winter storm warning is in force for parts of the city’s north and west. For all the most recent important developments, follow Storm Team 4. Here are the most recent National Weather Service warnings.

Read More:

NYC Hourly Forecast Snapshots

Here’s a look at where we expect the storm to be at various hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.

FRIDAY 4:30 P.M.

FRIDAY 7 P.M.

FRIDAY 11 P.M.

SATURDAY 6 A.M.

What’s Next? 10-Day NYC Weather Forecast

We have a decent-looking Sunday with temps in the mid- to high 40s and generally clear skies as the next system moves out. Don’t forget to adjust the clocks because we also spring forward.

Even while Monday is still more likely, the next storm may begin to approach as early as late Sunday. Details are still unclear at this stage, particularly with relation to timing and snowfall.

A significant amount of snow is expected to fall in our area through Wednesday, according to one model, which continues to forecast lower snow totals and a quicker storm system.

But both models concur that the storm will get stronger and do significant damage to New England.

Regardless of where the snow and rain end up, the storm will leave behind chilly air, which means next week’s final few days will be cooler than normal. Some people might become trapped in the 30s, and there will likely be heavy winds.

With temperatures hovering around 50 degrees on St. Patrick’s Day, it appears to be a little chillier than usual, but the sky currently appears to be clear.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student