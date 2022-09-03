Sons Of The Forest Release Date: Much Awaited Survival Horror Game

You may have heard of a small game called The Forest if you enjoy playing survival-themed games. The game, which was published in 2014 by Endnight Games, was a huge hit for many different reasons.

The game met expectations because it was favourably received by both gamers and video game critics. The PlayStation 4 version of the game first became available in November 2018, while the PC version first became available in April 2018.

The Forest, a survival horror computer game, saw a huge rise in players shortly after its release. The follow-up to its well-liked survival game The Forest, Sons of the Forest is the latest venture from publisher and developer Endnight Games.

Due in large part to the lack of information provided by the development team, rumours about its release date and other details have circulated since it was announced in late 2019.

The Sons of the Forest release date is finally getting closer after a protracted delay. The much-awaited survival horror game was originally scheduled for release in May 2022, but Endnight Games found this deadline to be “overly ambitious,” delaying it until late 2022.

Sons of the Forest Release Date

Initially slated for release in 2021, Sons of the Forest’s creator Endnight Games later announced that more time is needed to finish the project.

It promised a specific release date following the publication of the third trailer for the game in a tweet that stated the new release window is “early to mid-2022.” Sons of the Forest’s release date had been set to May 20, 2022, according to a later announcement made on November 30, 2021.

The game was postponed until October 2022 on March 25, 2022, when the developer acknowledged that a May debut was “overly ambitious.”

Sons of the Forest’s developer announced on August 31, 2022 that it was postponing the game’s release once more, with a target date of February 23, 2023.

Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.



Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD. pic.twitter.com/9SmeLelmj6 — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) August 31, 2022

“We had to postpone Sons Of The Forest‘s release date one last time because it has been challenging to determine a precise date given the breadth of the game,” it said.

The Sons of the Forest movie is scheduled for release on February 23, 2023. Only PC will initially be able to purchase the $29.99 game.

Sons of the Forest Plot

The protagonist of the original game was Eric LeBlanc, who was searching for his son while stranded on a forested peninsula following a horrible plane crash. You had to search the environment for food, supplies, and resources to make weapons and shelter.

Sons of the Forest, this time, begins with the player stuck in a forest after a helicopter crashes. After waking up, the player encounters a creepy woman who implies that there is a story to follow.

We can conclude that the native tribe is unhappy with our entrance despite the lack of additional information regarding the game’s major plot. For this reason, the player has to battle many of them. The world’s development will apparently depend more on player choices based on how it seems in the trailer.

Sons of the Forest Trailer

But more details regarding the story can be found on the game’s most recent Steam page. It implies that “players will be playing a character who has been dispatched to find a lost billionaire on a secluded island.”

Additionally, the fact that the protagonist is unnamed raises the possibility that we will be given the chance to design our own character for this game.

The first game’s protagonist Eric or his kid Timmy may make a brief cameo appearance in this one, according to various hypotheses. Just have to wait and see what transpires. Players are obviously quite thrilled about this.

Sons Of The Forest Game Play

For a considerable period of time, Forest’s gameplay was the focus of intense debate among players. Eric LeBlanc, the main character of the book, is the focus of the story since he spends the entire book looking for his kid.

The woodland area that acts as the game’s setting is home to groups of cannibalistic cannibals. However, the game’s creators and directors have chosen to completely ignore them, adding plot twists and turns that only serve to increase the already high level of interest in the game. These also enjoyed a great following among the players.

Simulator for Survival Horror – Feel completely liberated to approach the world whatever you choose. You choose what you do, where you travel, and how you can survive the best. There aren’t any NPCs yelling instructions at you or assigning you to assignments you don’t want to complete. You decide what happens after giving the orders.

