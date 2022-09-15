Space Battle Over Climate Change Tool

These are only a few instances of the positive effects that spin-offs from satellite and space technologies can have. ESA’s Technology Transfer Programme and its Company Incubation Centers have nurtured and supported a number of cutting-edge innovations and business concepts throughout the years that help create fresh services and goods to combat climate change.

The French business Leosphere created a compact gadget to monitor wind speed and direction from the ground up to heights of 200 meters in order to maximize the amount of electricity produced by new wind turbines. The ESA will employ similar “lidar” technology on its Aeolus satellite to offer global studies of wind profiles from orbit.

Leosphere Benefited From And Made Use Of The Knowledge That ESA Gained From This Mission.

throughout the early stages of their business at the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of ESA in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, to enhance their instrument. The same technique has since been employed in additional instruments, which are now used in more than 100 nations.

The Italian business Flyby’s “SolarSAT” program can precisely forecast the electricity production of photovoltaic power facilities using weather satellite data. This data is used to create better systems and promptly spot problems in photovoltaic plants that are already operating, problems that can lower energy production by more than 10% annually. Several PV systems in Italy already have this system installed.

Reduced Emissions From Heating Systems Thanks To Space Sensors

Technology for tiny ceramic gas sensors is currently being used to measure oxygen levels around spacecraft reentry vehicles employed in systems that accurately manage heater combustion, one of the largest sources of pollution.

“It can cut down on environmentally damaging exhaust gases and make sure that heating systems operate at their best. Additionally, it cuts fuel use by 10% to 15%, according to TU Dresden’s Rainer Baumann. The German company ESCUBE is already using this technology in systems managing industrial heaters thanks to the support of the ESA’s Technology Transfer Programme and its partner MST.

Satellite Information Lowers Vehicle Emissions

Traditional satnav systems assist users in locating their location. Now, a number of creative thinkers have created intriguing innovations that make use of the same data to lessen fuel usage and emissions from automobiles. Even the greenest automobile will use more fuel when accelerating quickly and braking suddenly repeatedly.

The clever GreenDrive system, created by Alex Ackerman and Yossef Shiri, uses data on the type of vehicle, its location, and the road conditions to suggest to the driver how to drive most economically: when to accelerate, when to brake, and when to maintain speed. This can save between 15 and 25 percent of the fuel used.

Galileo-Ecodrive is yet another technology suggested by Prof. Gerhard Güttler for the European Satellite Navigation Competition. This uses information about a road’s geodetic height profile that satnav systems provide to optimise the operation of auxiliary devices like electricity generators, air conditioning, power steering, the deep freezers used on trucks for perishable goods, and the moveable parts of a cement mixer—devices that consume.

Alterations In Lifestyle

More awareness is required since changing our habits is necessary to reduce hazardous emissions. A useful tool called Carbon Diem was created by UK resident Andreas Zachariah to track carbon footprints in real time. The idea is to encourage people to alter their mode of transportation by increasing their awareness of their carbon footprint.

Mobile devices are used to operate Carbon Diem. According to Mr. Zachariah, the best part of our system is how simple it is. When you choose to walk rather than drive, you can instantly see the benefits, which should motivate you to continue.

Office Of The Technology Transfer Program At ESA (TTPO)

The TTPO’s primary goal is to facilitate the application of space technologies and systems for non-space applications and to show European citizens the value of the European space program. The office is in charge of designing the entire strategy and technique for the transfer of space technology, including the incubation and financing of start-up businesses exploiting space technologies and satellite services, at the Agency’s four Business Incubation Centers in Europe.

