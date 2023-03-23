“Squeeze The Day With Citrus Season 2: The Zesty Sequel.”

On the surface, ‘Citrus’ appears to be another adult anime that explores the trope of an incestuous lesbian relationship. However few see past the book’s simplistic premise to appreciate its many merits. Scenes of violence, lesbian voyeurism, and other sexually explicit topics are included, but they are not included for the sake of fetishes.

These elements work together to show how difficult it is for our protagonists to work out their differences with one another. Although it’s a bit rough around the edges, “Citrus” is a touching story that should be read by everybody who enjoys Shoujo even a little bit.

The animation does a wonderful job depicting the characters’ emotions and actions. This is the only way the audience can feel for the protagonists and understand the difference between lust and love in their actions.

‘Citrus’ is a much better anime than it first appears if the viewer is willing to go further into the story. It’s been mostly ignored because of the stereotype that it’s nothing more than lesbian fan service. As such, if you’re intending on seeing it soon, try to observe it from a different angle than the one that’s immediately apparent, and if you have already seen it, consider it from a new angle.

The first season of “Citrus” debuted on January 6, 2018, and it aired for a total of 24 episodes before being cancelled on March 24, 2018. Saburouta is the author and illustrator of the Japanese Yuri Manga series that served as the basis for this anime series consisting of twelve episodes.

Up to this point, there have been a total of 36 chapters published in the manga, and the author has been steadily publishing new volumes around every four to six months. The majority of people who read manga enjoy how faithfully the anime is translated from it as well as how thoroughly it covers every aspect of the manga.

That contributes, in no small part, to the overwhelming majority of viewers’ favourable reception of this programme. Even the pacing of the animation is practically identical to that of the manga, and the ending is the same as the one found in the fourth volume of the source material.

Despite the fact that 16 chapters have already been covered in the first season, there are still 20 more chapters that have the potential to be covered in the following season. With the rate at which the author is publishing the manga, it is possible that the producers of the anime will soon have a lot of material to work with in order to produce a third season of the show.

This also provides a hint that the second season might be split into two halves and could feature a total of 24 episodes.

The anime series ‘Citrus’ has been doing very well in terms of both its sales and its popularity on the popular anime list on Crunchyroll. It has also been doing very well in terms of its sales from online streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

It would appear that a new season would be beneficial for a number of reasons; but, given that it is produced by Studio Passione, which is best known for producing anime such as “High School D x D,” it is quite unlikely that we will get to watch a new season in the near future.

This is due to the fact that the majority of these good anime companies already have a good number of projects scheduled out for the entirety of this year. Thus, our educated assumption is that the second season of “Citrus” won’t premiere until sometime around the year 2020.

You can start reading the manga in the meantime if you can’t wait to find out how the plot develops and want to satisfy your curiosity.

Citrus Plot

The story of “Citrus” centres on a high school senior called Yuzu Aihara, who is sent to a different institution of higher learning after her mother makes the decision to enter into a second marriage. It’s possible that attending a new school will make her feel unsettled at first, but it will also present her with exciting new chances, ‘

such as the chance to make new friends, maybe even fall in love, and have her very first kiss. Yet as soon as she starts attending this new school, she is presented with a significant wake-up call when she is introduced to the extremely stringent policies of her new all-girls institution.

Things take a turn for the worse when she begins to attract attention due to her appearance, as this prompts the president of the student council to attempt to caress her in order to take possession of her cellphone.

She finds that the first day at school leaves her feeling quite exhausted, but she is delighted that she will soon be able to return home. On the other hand, after she comes home, an entirely fresh surprise is waiting for her there.

Her stepsister is none other than Mei Aihara, who is currently serving as president of the student council. Mei gives her the cold shoulder and insists on being abnormal despite her friend’s best efforts to be cordial with her.

This causes Yuzu to feel compelled to make fun of her, but as soon as she opens her mouth to do so, Mei pins her to the ground and kisses her. Yuzu feels compelled to make fun of her. With that, Mei storms out of the room,

leaving Yuzu left by herself to contemplate what precisely had occurred between the two of them. This begins a journey for the two of them that is rife with hatred but also filled with a great deal of love.

Series Overview Of Citrus

Citrus is a series that focuses on romance and the Yuri genre, and the plot of the first season of Citrus depicts the story of the love affair between two young ladies who are in high school. One of them is the vivacious and fashionable Yuzu Aihara.

She has a great sense of humour. As a result of her mother’s subsequent marriage, Yuzu uproots her life and starts over in a fresh community, enrolling in a brand-new high school.

Series Citrus No. of Seasons 1 Total Episodes 12 (Season 1) Status Upcoming season Director Takeo Takahashi, Naoyuki Tatsuwa Producer(s) Hiroshi Kawamura, Takema Okamura, Noritomo Isogai Writer(s) Naoki Hayashi Cast Yurika Kubo, Yukiyo Fujii, Ayana Taketatsu Country of Origin Japan Original Language Japanese Available Languages English, Japanese First Episode Aired On January 6, 2018 The last Episode Aired On March 24, 2018 Next Season Release Date NA Available On Crunchyroll

She makes friends with a girl named Mei Aihara at her new school. Mei Aihara is going to be the president of the student council, and she is known for her stern and diligent personality. In a later chapter, it is disclosed that Mei Aihara and Yuzu are now step sisters and are obligated to reside in the same family home.

The same bedroom, and during this series, we will see how these two females who are unable to be in the same room together will gradually develop feelings for one another and begin to form attachments.

