Accident Involving The School Bus And SUV Near St. Charles Left Two People Dead And Two Critically Injured

The two people murdered when the SUV they were riding in struck a school bus in Campton Township on Monday afternoon have been identified as a brother and sister from rural St. Charles, according to authorities.

At the scene of the collision on Empire Road, between Burlington Road and Route 47, doctors pronounced Grace Diewald, 20, and her brother Emil Diewald, 19, dead. According to the Kane County Coroner’s Office, which performed autopsies Tuesday, the collision’s resultant blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

A 2013 Lexus SUV being driven by an Elgin, Illinois, 18-year-old guy with non-life-threatening injuries was carrying Grace Diewald in the passenger seat and her brother in the backseat. A badly hurt 17-year-old South Elgin girl was also in the backseat.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said that she was transported by plane from Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. On Tuesday, there was no more information available regarding her condition.

According to the coroner’s office, toxicology samples were gathered and sent to a forensic lab for investigation. A school bus carrying 31 students from Maple Park’s Lilly Lake Grade School collided.

Also Read: What Is Going On With Sterling Shepard?

2 Killed In Crash Involving School Bus

On Monday afternoon, a driver slammed the back of a school bus transporting 24 pupils from a nearby elementary school, killing two Campton Hills residents and badly injuring two more, according to Kane County authorities.

On Monday at around 3:45 p.m. on Empire Road near the intersection of Kingswood Drive between Burlington Road and Route 47 in unincorporated St. Charles, two passengers in a 2013 Lexus SUV were killed in the collision, according to Sheriff Ron Hain.

The vehicle’s front-seat passenger, a 20-year-old woman, and the back-seat passenger, a 19-year-old man, both perished, according to authorities Monday night. After the collision, the car’s 18-year-old Elgin driver and a 17-year-old South Elgin woman were taken to the hospital. According to a news statement from the police, both of those deceased were Burlington Central High School alumni.

When the SUV and the bus collided, according to the police, they were both going east on Empire Road. Hain claimed that two further SUV occupants were transferred to a nearby hospital after the accident.

Hain stated that it seems the SUV made no attempt to slow down and collided with the back of the bus carrying pupils’ home from Lily Lake Grade School. The SUV slammed the bus from behind as it was coming to a stop to drop off a student, according to the police report dated Monday night. Hain reported that nobody on the bus, including the 64-year-old driver, was hurt.

According to police, Delnor Hospital received the two injured patients for medical attention. In order to cure his life-threatening wounds, the 17-year-old passenger was then flown to Chicago, according to the police. The driver’s injuries posed no danger to his life.

The two other passengers in the car were declared deceased at the scene. According to authorities, the two victims’ identities will likely be made public by the Kane County Coroner after the autopsies are finished.

Investigations continue into the accident’s cause. According to Hain, Burlington District 301 personnel were present at the scene of the collision. Over the next days, district students will receive trauma counselling, according to Hain.

Police stated Monday night that they have no timetable for finishing their investigation and that they are attempting to discover whether speed, inattentive driving, drugs, or alcohol played a factor in the collision. Authorities stated that they won’t make any further announcements until their investigation into the disaster is finished.

Read More: Kenneka Jenkins: Accident or Murder

Dr. Todd Stirn’s Statement

In response to the collision, Central Community Unit School District 301 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Stirn issued the following statement:

We have been monitoring the situation involving a bus accident on Empire Rd. We can tell you that all students on the bus were safe, not injured, and released to their families. We will release more information as we receive it. — Central Community Unit School District 301 (@Central301) October 31, 2022

“On Monday, a school bus carrying more than 30 students was hit by a car on Empire Road while it was taking them home from school. Emergency personnel and administrative officials attended to our bus passengers before releasing them to their parents. As we collaborated to free their kids from the scene, we are grateful for our parents’ cool, collected, and helpful reaction. On Tuesday, we will have support personnel on hand to provide adjustments as needed for both students and employees.”

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com