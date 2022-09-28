Steam Deck Interview: What Is It ?

Since Sega withdrew from the hardware race as long as I’ve been gaming, Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft have been the three giants of the industry. Although there was always the home PC, no one ever regarded it as a standalone item. With the announcement of the Steam Deck earlier in 2022, Valve hopes to change that by introducing what appears to be fresh competition to the hardware market.

When it comes to its plans to take on hardware, Valve isn’t exactly covert. With the Steam Machine, Steam OS, Steam Controller, Steam VR, and even Steam Link to take on cloud gaming, we have seen this multiple times. It appears that Valve has produced every type of gaming accessory imaginable, with varying degrees of success.

Would You Kindly Introduce Yourselves And The Part You Play In The Development Of Steam Deck?

Pierre-Loup: I’m Pierre Loup, a Steam Deck engineer who has been working on the operating system, game compatibility, graphics driver, and other things. Jay: I’m Jay Shaw, a designer on the Steam Deck team that spends a lot of time working on the UI and the Steam Store.

How Did The Steam Deck Come To Be, Then?

Valve provides an update on the delayed Steam Deck Docking Station and talks about the drawbacks of a lighter, slimmer Steam Deck in a brand-new interview with IGN!

Jacques Loup Our goal with the Steam Deck is to expand the appeal of PC gaming in general as well as Steam. We’ve been putting a lot of effort on it as part of other hardware projects. At Valve, throughout the previous ten years, we’ve

been attempting to comprehend how Steam, as well as PC gaming in general, may be instantiated in other forms and situations other than only sitting at a desk using a keyboard and mouse. Therefore, we explored extending it to the living room with remote play and tested a lot of various things with the notion before deciding that something like the Steam Deck, which is sort of the ultimate destination for PC gaming, would be feasible.

Everything you require in a single, all-inclusive package without compromises to fully enjoy PC gaming and its comprehensive catalogue. With the development of hardware in the past by Valve, such as the Steam Machine, Steam Link, and Steam Controller.

How Many Functions From These Devices Were Incorporated Into The Steam Deck As Their Successor?

Pierre-Loup: Almost everything we’ve discovered while creating these pieces of hardware has been taken into account and, in some ways, even crucial for the Steam Deck. The extensive remapping, rebinding layer, and other related features have been a particularly big part of how the Steam Deck has been suitable for a broad variety of PC gaming genres, just like the input hardware of the controller and also of the software technologies behind Steam Input.

We created Steam remote play along with Steam Link, and it has been integrated into Steam. Deck, and you may use it to play more difficult games remotely from your PC. Our experience working on Virtual Reality gave us a lot of experience with displays and audio, as well as simply increasing our production capabilities, all of which were crucial for bringing Steam Deck to market. Additionally, our experience with Steam Machine led to the development of STEAM OS, Vulkan, and Proton, which is an incredibly important component of the Steam Deck. So it’s fair to say that without Valve’s ten years of hardware development, we couldn’t have created the Steam Deck.

How Should The Steam Deck Be Described?

Pierre-Loup: There is no doubt that it is a PC right? There are a few things we’ve done with it to streamline the standard experience with Steam OS, like providing deck verification, which is like an additional service on top of what we generally do to showcase the greatest experiences. It’s much more similar to a PC than a console, in my opinion. We attempt to provide them the tools for that, but some people may like to play it more like a console, where they don’t want to fiddle with anything to achieve a decent experience.

However, if you wish to remove these layers and use them like a PC, you’re more likely to succeed welcome, and I believe the majority of people up to this point have used some form of PC functionality to get more out of the deck.

Jay: Yes, there are a lot of inventive use cases where people are using it as a portable creativity tool or a music workstation. It is wonderful to see that some users are practically giving up on the gaming component of the Steam Deck and are instead more interested in the creative side of it because some even develop games on it, which is pretty neat.

As We Noticed On The Product’s Packing

The mechanism and places where it can be used are described in the Steam Deck box in several different languages. The Steam Deck team wanted players to utilize it in what kinds of situations or settings.

Jay: At first, we thought it would be amusing if the packaging’s interior simply listed all the places you could play. After coming up with them, we worked with the translation team to convert it into other languages and locations that would be acceptable in those regions. We then recognized that we truly do want gamers to be able to play anywhere and anywhere. Making it as comprehensive as possible is therefore necessary in order to convey who the Steam Deck is for.

