Sterling Shepard Net Worth: What Is The Name Of His Wife?

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard plays for the New York Giants of the National Football League. Shepard was an Oklahoma Sooners football player. He was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

When he entered the 2016 NFL draft as a professional, he officially left college. After selecting him in the 2016 NFL draft, the New York Giants signed him to a four-year, $36 million contract. He extended his contract with the New York Giants until 2020 and re-signed with the team for $50 million. The length of the contract was four years. In other words, he makes close to 15 million dollars a year.

Early Life And Biography Of Sterling Shepard

Age: 29 Born: February 10, 1993 Gender: Male Height: 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) Country of Origin: United States of America Source of Wealth: Professional NFL Player Last Updated: 2022

On February 10, 1993, in Oklahoma, Sterling Clay Shepard entered this world. In his high school football career at Oklahoma City’s Heritage Hall School, Shepard scored 38 touchdowns while rushing for 1,115 yards and catching 133 passes for 2,335 yards and another 38 scores.

Shepard competed in track and basketball at Heritage. With a distance of 6.69 meters, he finished in second place at the State Meet long jump competition in 2011.

Sterling Shepard Relationship & More

On May 10th, 1993, in Oklahoma City, Sterling Shepard entered the world. Football was never his favorite activity as a kid. In the past, we frequently engaged in baseball competitions.

In fact, he led his baseball team as captain. While he didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school, he ended up being a star. And he was such a good football player that Oklahoma University offered him a full ride. He participated in college football for Oklahoma State. He played college football for many years and was very successful.

Aside from his base salary, the New York Giants have awarded him bonuses totaling $5 million. Now he calls California home. He spent two million dollars on real estate in Oklahoma for his parents. Estimates put the value of his California home at $4 million. His current address in Southern California is Orange County. Keep reading to find out the latest on your favorite stars.

Also Read: Rupert Murdoch Net Worth: Where Did He Grow Up?

Career Of Sterling Shepard

In the 2016 NFL Draft, Shepard was chosen by the New York Giants. In that year’s draft, he went into the fifth spot among wide receivers. The Giants signed him to a four-year, $5.94 million contract the following year with $3.24 million in guarantees and a signing bonus of $2.52 million.

Along with Odell Beckham Jr., Shepard was named to start at wide receiver for the Giants this season. In the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he caught three passes for 43 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown on a nine-yard pass from Eli Manning.

Shepard caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in the 2016 season, his third game with at least one touchdown. The Patriots beat the Chicago Bears, 2-16.

Against the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, he caught nine passes for a total of 67 receiving yards to kick off the 2017 season. The following week, he had seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sterling Shepard Married Life With Wife Chanel Iman

The couple tied the knot in 2018. They got engaged after only two years of dating after meeting at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in 2016. They have raised two lovely daughters, Cali and Cassie. In 2021, the couple filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” As a result, the high-profile couple has split up and is currently working out the details of their divorce.

Sterling and Chanel were avid travelers who frequently updated their followers with photos from their adventures. They went to places like the Maldives, Tanzania, Zambia, Egypt, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Caribbean.

They tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California, and invited most of their football team to the celebration. Odell Beckham Jr., a teammate of Shepard’s, attended the wedding. They both shone with beauty and happiness on their wedding day.

Net Worth Of Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard, the best wide receiver in American football, is worth $25 million. Wikipedia, Forbes, and IMDB all place Sterling Shepard’s estimated net worth at around $25 million, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in American football.

As we have established, the vast majority of Sterling Shepard’s $25 million fortune has come from his time spent playing for the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium. His salary alone has netted him over $30 million.

His annual salary in his current contract is $15,000,000. If he continues on this path and doesn’t waste his wealth, he’ll be a hundred millionaire in ten years. From endorsements, he has made over $5 million.

FAQs – People Also Ask

What is the net worth of Sterling Shepard?

Sterling Shepard‘s total net worth is around $25 Million.

What is the age of Sterling Shepard?

Currently, Sterling Shepard is 29 years old (10 February 1993).

What is the Salary of Sterling Shepard?

Sterling Shepard earns an estimated salary of $2 Million per Year.

What is the name of Sterling Shepard’s wife?

The name of Sterling Shepard’s wife is Model Chanel Iman.

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews