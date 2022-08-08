Sting Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Did He Make From WCW?

He’s better known as Sting, but his true name is Steve Borden, and he’s been a professional wrestler in the WWE for more than two decades. As an author and actor, he has appeared in a number of films as a cameo. Having worked for WCW for 14 years, he gained to prominence as Hulk Hogan’s right-hand man. WCW World Heavyweight Championship and NWA World Heavyweight Championship are only two of the titles he’s held throughout his wrestling career.

Early Life And Biography Of Sting

Celebrated Name: Sting Real Name/Full Name: Steve Borden Gender: Male Age: 63 years old Birth Date: March 20, 1959 Birth Place: Omaha, Nebraska, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.88 m Weight: 113.4 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Wife/Spouse (Name): Sabine Glenn (m. 2015) Children/Kids (Son and Daughter): Yes (Garrett Borden, Gracie Borden, Steven Borden) Dating/Girlfriend (Name): No Is Sting Wrestler Gay?: No Profession: Wrestler, Actor, Author

He was raised in a middle-class household in Southern California by parents who were both born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. Since he was a kid, Steve had a strong interest in athletics and football and had aspirations of pursuing a career in those sports. In addition to becoming a bodybuilder, he later founded Gold’s Gym, a health club.

As a child, Sting had no interest in wrestling and preferred to remain behind closed doors. When he witnessed wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, The Iron Sheik, and The British Bulldogs in action at a World Wrestling Federation event, his world changed.

Personal Life Of Sting

Sue Borden was Sting’s first wife, whom he married in 1986. She had three children: Garrett Lee, Steve, Jr., and Gracie, a daughter. In the end, their union did not survive, and in 2010, they filed for divorce. His second wife, Sabine, married him in 2015. They met at a WrestleMania wrestling event. Currently, his oldest kid attends Azusa Pacific University, where he plays football. Garret is presently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, having been selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Sting

Sting was born on March 20, 1959, which means that he is currently 63 years old as of the 8th of August 2022. He stands at a height of 1.88 meters, and he weighs 113.4 kg.

Career Of Sting

Sting, whose name at the time was Borden, and his partner Hellwig moved their wrestling careers to the Continental Wrestling Association, which is a wrestling business situated in the state of Tennessee. They were commonly referred to as Freedom Fighters during that time. They were in the middle of an exciting run, but sadly, Hellwig fractured both of his legs during one of the matches, and this put an end to his career as a wrestler.

Both of you have joined Hotstuff & Hyatt International, a heel stable led by “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert and Missy Hyatt, and Borden has changed his ring moniker from Flash to Sting while Hellwig has become known as Rock.

Both of you have also joined the stable together. Sting fought against Vader and Rude throughout the entirety of the year, and the three of them came to an agreement over their respective powers in numerous wrestling matches in 1994. In the same year, he finally triumphed over Rude and was able to raise the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship above his head.

Awards & Achievements Of Sting

Sting is widely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time due to the many titles and awards he has earned throughout his career. The following is a list of his most notable accomplishments:

Championship of the World for NWA Television

WCW International was the reigning champion in the world heavyweight division (2 times)

WCW World Tag Team Championship (three times), winning once with Lex Luger, once with The Giant, and once with Kevin Nash.

Tournament for the United States Championship of WCW

Championship for the World Heavyweight Division of the NWA (1 time)

WWE Hall of Famer who won one TNA World Tag Team Championship while partnered with Kurt Angle (Class of 2016)

Awarding of the Slammys (2 times)

Net Worth & Salary Of Sting In 2022

In the world of wrestling, Sting is well-known. He is an American professional wrestler and a 15-time world heavyweight champion. He was also called the biggest superstar in WCW, for his remarkable exploits and victories in the sport. As of August 2022, Sting’s net worth is $10 million. In addition to that, he has given performances at live events, each of which has earned him a sizeable number of money.

Sting is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time. He got his start in the business by watching contests with iconic wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, amongst others. His professional wrestling career began when he joined forces with Hellwig to form the tag team known as the Freedom Fighters. In later years, Sting was able to do what his musical heroes had done in the past by winning two Slammy Awards.

FAQs – People Frequently Ask

How much money did Sting make from WCW?

Licenses brought in $11,905 and merchandise brought in $3,630 for Sting. But by 2000, he had become one of the finest WCW wrestlers in the division. Consequently, he made $1,447,980 just in payroll. He also made $504,727 from licensing and $16,382 from merchandising for the wrestler.

How did Sting become so famous?

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan destroyed the organization and seized the world championship. When Sting stood up to the faction’s injustice, it sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry. Sting began his professional wrestling career as a bodybuilder. His demure demeanor and scary demeanor frightened his adversaries.

How old is Sting (Wrestler)?

Wrestler Sting’s Age: How Old Is He? As of today, Sting is 63 years old. He was born on March 20th, 1959. How tall is Sting the wrestler? sting has a height of 6 ft 2 in or 1.88 m. He shares the same height with Dusty Rhodes, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Savage as a professional wrestler.

