Street Fighter 6 Beta Test Scheduled: Everything About This

Tokyo Game Show 2022 coincided with Capcom releasing a ton of fresh Street Fighter 6 details. Four recognisable returning characters—Ken Masters, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda—were shown in a brand-new trailer. During the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama had a lot to say. He began by thanking the audience for their comments from back in June 2022 before showcasing a brand-new trailer with stunning visuals. One of the main lessons learned, though, is that a Closed Beta will be accessible soon.

Capcom also disclosed that Street Fighter 6 will undergo a brief closed beta test. Everything interested fans need to know about the beta, including instructions on how to sign up for a chance to enter, is provided below. Additionally, as the closed beta is accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, users can participate on the platform of their choice.

How To Register For The Beta Test Of Street Fighter 6?

It’s simple enough to sign up for the limited beta, but there are a few preparations fans should make first.By selecting the proper button on the Street Fighter 6 website after accessing this link, fans can sign up for the Closed Beta Test. However, you must possess the following qualifications before applying:

You must be at least 18 to participate.

Players must evaluate the game.

Both a next-generation console or PC and a functional broadband internet connection are required for participants.

Each participant’s selected platform must have a network account.

A Capcom ID linked to that platform, which may be obtained here, is required for participants.

Here are the links for PS5, Xbox, and Steam users should you need to link your accounts.

Closed Beta Information

Get detailed looks at World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battle with the Game Mode Trailer.



Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda return in #StreetFighter6!



🌐 https://t.co/3TmEHBJFPN pic.twitter.com/3AeWPK1H7Y — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 15, 2022

Players can use the Character Creator in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta, however they can only make one avatar to use for the duration of the beta. Furthermore, players can the ability to participate in Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles (updated daily), Game Center (updated daily), Challenges (updated daily), DJ Booth, and Photo Spot.

The six playable characters in the closed beta are Ken, Jamie, Kimberly, Guile, Kim-Li, Ryu, and Chun-Li. Jamie from Street Fighter 6 by CAPCOM. In the limited beta, players will get access to Jamie, one of the brand-new characters added to the Street Fighter 6 roster. Additionally, there are six stages that can be played on: Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, and the Training Room.

The closed beta of the game will provide cross-platform play, so players can compete against one another regardless of their preferred medium. And that’s all there is to know about the Street Fighter 6 closed beta for players! Hopefully, before the game’s premiere in 2023, players can secure a spot and sharpen their fighting techniques.

Street Fighter 6: So Far, All Fighters Have Been Confirmed



The full release of the most recent fighter in the video game business will have a large cast of fighters. The following characters are already confirmed by Capcom for Street Fighter 6:

Ryu\sChun-Li\sLuke

Jamie\sGuile

Juri\sKimberly

Honda, Blanka Dhalsim

Ken’s subscription offers for the week >

Therefore, even if you don’t see your favorite character right away, you might later on when they are introduced to the cast. After all, anticipating new releases and wondering which fighters will be included next is part of the enjoyment. The release of Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 is scheduled for 2023.

