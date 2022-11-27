Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Know Who Won

In 2022, Survivor Series will undergo a perilous transformation. WarGames, a brutal team-based bout held inside a steel cage spanning two rings, has taken the role of the conventional multi-man tag team matches.

On Saturday night, there will be two WarGames contests at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The combined strength of The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will put a strain on The Bloodline’s unmatched power.

Bianca Belair, the Raw women’s champion, continues her war against Damage CTRL in the other WarGames encounter. To take on the group of Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim have joined forces with Belair.

Also returning to action is Ronda Rousey, who will defend her SmackDown women’s championship against Shotzi Blackheart. The United States championship triple threat between Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins is arguably the most interesting title battle.

Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Release Date

On November 26, 2022, there will be a WWE Survivor Series WarGames event. The current Survivor Series is the 36th iteration. The WarGames name and match will, however, be included at the event for the first time. WWE also abandoned the RAW vs. SmackDown rivalry theme.

There will be two steel cage WarGames matches at the gathering. The women’s WarGames contest will feature Team Bianca vs. Damage CTRL. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be opponents in the men’s WarGames match against Roman Reigns’ The Bloodline.

The performance begins at 5 p.m. PT for those without a live ticket (8 p.m ET). The programme starts at 1 a.m. UK time, so grappling lovers across the pond will need to stay up late. On Sunday at noon AEDT, the Australian Survivor Series WarGames kick off.

As you are probably already aware, WWE’s pay-per-view events are currently held at Peacock. You’ll head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service to watch Survivor Series WarGames because the WWE Network has essentially moved there. Free, Premium, and Premium Plus are the three levels of Peacock. You need a Premium subscription in order to watch WWE content.

The good news is that it will only cost you $5 per month, as opposed to $10 for WWE Network. If you reside outside of the US, you can continue to watch Survivor Series WarGames on the WWE Network.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Results

Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins (c) and Bobby Lashley

In a wild triple-threat match that also included Lashley, Theory successfully pins Rollins to reclaim the US Championship. Following a vertical suplex on Theory and a belly-to-belly toss of the champion Rollins, Lashley took control of the match right away.

Before dropping Theory and hitting a DDT on Rollins, The Almighty alternately clotheslined the other men in the corner. Rollins drove Lashley into the steps outside the ring, hit him with a flying knee from the apron, and then threw him there before Theory could get hold of the steps. In the ring, he utilised it to eliminate Rollins and Lashley before hitting Rollins with a rolling dropkick.

One of the match’s highlights involved Rollins, who alternated between striking Lashley and Rollins with suicide dives before finally knocking both of them out with a somersault that cleared the top rope. Rollins dropped a sit-down powerbomb on Theory before attempting The Stomp, but Lashley intercepted him and grabbed him for the uranage.

Theory was on hand to put Lashley in a sleeper hold as Rollins was being thrown into the Hurt Lock by Lashley. After they gained control, Rollins hit Lashley with a Pedigree but missed with a Phoenix Splash.

Before hitting Lashley with a rolling blockbuster, Theory seized the opportunity and threw Lashley out of the ring. Rollins ended the count with a frog splash after Theory reversed another Hurt Luck into a pin. After pinning Lashley, Theory assaulted Rollins and tried the Pedigree. This time, Lashley was successful in placing both of them in the Hurt Lock, but they pushed him into the corner.

Theory leapt over Lashley as he attempted to use the spear. Rollins launched The Stomp on Lashley from Theory at that time. After putting Lashley out of action, Rollins hit his signature superplex with the Falcon’s Arrow, but Lashley countered with a spear as Theory was in the air.

After failing to properly cash in his Money in the Bank contract, he jumped on Rollins and won the match and the United States title. The U.S. championship will likely be defended by Rollins against Theory in the near future, but Mustafa Ali, who has been vying for the title alongside Lashley for weeks, may also find himself in the mix.

Ronda Rousey retains SmackDown Women’s Championship

Nobody is surprised that Ronda Rousey is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion. With a Judo throw from the top rope and an armbar submission that caused Shotzi to tap out, she defeated the opponent.

Shotzi was positioned going into the contest as an underdog competitor in need of good fortune. However, making Shotzi appear good was a major focus of the fight. She outsmarted and out-manoeuvred Rousey for the majority of their fight, and Rousey frequently had to utilise Shayna Baszler, who had entered the ring with Rousey, as a diversion.

Though Rousey lacks polish, she is fantastic. She attracts hate from the crowd since she is such a natural heel. Rousey would receive a barrage of jeers whenever she put Shotzi in a submission hold. The problem is that she was collaborating with a person who doesn’t have the audience’s support.

They would jeer Rousey, but they didn’t care about Shotzi’s comebacks enough to applaud them. The game didn’t really stand out. Rousey would take Shotzi down with one of her submission moves, only for Shotzi to fight back valiantly, wash, rinse, repeat. Shotzi tried a Cross Body from the top rope, but Rousey successfully avoided it by countering into a Belly-to-Belly Suplex.

However, there was also a pretty terrible botched DDT on the apron; I’m not sure who was to blame, but the two just sort of crashed down. Later, Shotzi used a dive into the audience to knock out Baszler and Rousey, hitting numerous people who I believe were plants from the crowd. 2 stars overall. Rousey is still a unique performer, but she needs more challenging opponents to stand out.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Balor’s leg was isolated by Styles, who used a variety of attacks to gain the upper hand early. Balor made an attempt to convince Styles that they are buddies, but the owner of The O.C. wasn’t buying it. Balor continued to battle with his damaged leg as the momentum fluctuated back and forth, but Styles generally fared better.

Up until Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest interrupted Styles, who then lost control, causing a brawl between The Good Brothers and them at ringside (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows). Balor and Styles were able to counter each other with ease because of their prior experience.

With a double stop on Styles, Balor rolled through a calf crusher. With duelling Pele kicks that knocked both guys unconscious, another round of counterattacks was broken. On his damaged leg, Balor landed awkwardly after missing a Coup de Grace near the finish line.

Balor escaped by smashing Styles’ head against the mat, but Styles capitalised with a Calf Crusher. Styles launched himself off the ropes with a Phenomenal Forearm to win after a last round of counters near the ring apron.

Two top wrestlers put in a good performance of precise wrestling. The conclusion was a little underwhelming, but both gentlemen deserve praise for their welts. By way of a pinfall, Styles defeats Balor; grade: B+

Becky Lynch wins WarGames for Team Bianca

Women’s WarGames was the first match of Survivor Series 2022. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim competed as a five-woman team against Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. With a fantastic Senton from the top of the cage through a table, Lynch, the resurrected hero, helped her team win the WarGames by pinning Kai.

These are the guidelines for playing WarGames. Two rings and a huge cage make up WarGames. One competitor from each squad enters the game at the start. A second Team Bayley member would arrive after five minutes. Afterward, ladies from the alternate teams enter the rings once every three minutes, continuing until all 10 women are present. The first team to get a pinfall or a submission would then win when the bell rang.

Working together is difficult. In terms of structure, it resembles an Iron (Wo)Man match where only around 10% of the game actually matters. It takes 26 minutes for all 10 competitors to enter the rings, which is when the WarGames “start” in reality. Up until that point, the stakes seem minimal.

Nikki Cross’ Cross Body dive on the five women waiting below from the top of the cage was one of the significant moments at this time. The first 26 minutes, though, are primarily taken up with waiting. WarGames officially began with Becky Lynch becoming the last woman to enter the cage.

At that point, Team Bayley had complete control. While Lynch entered, all four of Team Bianca’s members were exhausted. Before colliding with Rhea Ripley, Lynch ran riot, destroying Kai and Cross with a garbage can. Bayley fired a shot from behind, allowing Ripley to powerslam Lynch with the Riptide for a nearfall, but Asuka broke it up.

Asuka again broke up Bayley’s false finish when she hit a vicious Rose Plant on the steel spanning the two rings. Iyo Sky scaled the top of the cage and executed a Moonsault on Yim and Belair after all the female wrestlers engaged in combat on the turnbuckle.

That was met by a light “holy sh*t!” chant and a more fervent “this is fantastic!” A little while later, Yim locked a Sleeper Hold on Ripley, who then tumbled onto a ladder setup in the corner of the ring, snapping it in half and drawing another hushed “oh shit!” cry.

Lynch and Belair engaged Kai, Bayley, and Sky in a faceoff after much of the field had been destroyed. Belair eliminated Sky with a KOD, and Lynch applied a Manhandle Slam to Kai. With a tremendous cheer from the Boston audience, Lynch piled Kai and Sky onto the table before delivering a vicious senton from the top of the cage to pin Kai for the victory.

