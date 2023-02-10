On Thursday morning, a man accused of attempting to steal a baby in a stroller on the Atlanta BeltLine is scheduled to return to court.

Declarence McGhee, 31, is accused of trying to kidnap someone and simple assault.

The allegations, according to Atlanta police, are related to an event in April 2022 when McGhee confronted a babysitter pushing a young child in a stroller along a well-traveled walking path just north of North Avenue.

Police said that after shouting at the mother, McGhee attempted to steal the stroller while the infant was still inside.

The babysitter started to struggle, and soon other onlookers who saw what was happening joined her. Eventually, locals, security guards, and an off-duty Fulton County Police officer apprehended McGhee and detained him until Atlanta police officers arrived.

According to jail records, McGhee has been detained in Fulton and DeKalb counties more than twenty times since 2008. some for failing to show up and breaking probation.

Court documents show that McGhee’s defence submitted a motion casting doubt on his ability to stand trial in November 2022.

Read More: