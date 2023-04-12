Suspect Arrested In Boyle Heights Hit-And-Run Crash That Left 13-Year-Old Boy Without Leg

On Tuesday, police said that a person of interest had been detained in connection with a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Boyle Heights and resulted in the amputation of the leg of a 13-year-old child.

The defendant, who has been named as Erwin Majano, was taken into custody by the Banning police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No further information about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the arrest have been made public.

Also Read: “The Search For Chicago’s Next Top Cop: Examining Potential Candidates And Qualifications.”

The Los Angeles Police Department stated in its original press release on the collision that Joshua Mora, 13, was struck by a biker on March 30 as he was using a crosswalk to traverse Whittier Boulevard at Orme Avenue. When the collision occurred, the young man was driving to the barbershop to get his hair trimmed.

Also Read: “Grounded In Gratitude: Honor Flight Chicago’s Trip Cancelled By Severe Weather.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has released footage that shows the biker getting up and fleeing the scene of the accident.

In the wake of the collision, those who were outraged demanded safer streets and justice for Joshua. These demonstrations took place over the weekend.

Author Sujay Patil Myself Sujay Patil, I aim to cover the latest trends in the entertainment industry with my own unique perspective thrown in for a good measure. I love dogs and reading about topics ranging from sports to science and technology. I am final year Engineering student.