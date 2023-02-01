Suspect Is Killed In The Walmart Incident, Two Officers On Administrative Leave

According to Chipley’s police chief, the suspect who was shot by police on Wednesday in a Walmart parking lot has passed away.

According to Chief Scott Thompson, the suspect is 44-year-old Tennessee resident Shawn Joseph Pearce.

According to Chief Thompson, they received calls of a man acting strangely at a crossroads close to the Walmart in Chipley. He allegedly threatened cars, including a school bus, according to the police.

When the police arrived, they allegedly discovered Pearce obstructing customers in the parking lot. When Pearce allegedly began fighting with authorities at that point, according to Chief Thompson, he seized one of the officers’ tasers and pointed it at the officer.

At that point, according to Chief Thompson, Pearce was shot by officers. After being admitted to the hospital, Pearce passed away.

Two officers with the Chipley Police Department, according to Chief Thompson, are on administrative leave. A probe is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to FDLE officials, an investigation into the incident’s use of force is ongoing.

How many rounds were fired or how many police shot Pearce was not confirmed by Chief Thompson.

This story is still developing. As we learn more, NewsChannel 7 will keep you informed.

According to authorities, an officer-involved shooting took place on Wednesday at a Walmart in Chipley, and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and there is a significant law enforcement presence on the location.

The case’s acting agency is Chipley Police.

More information will be sent to you as it becomes available, so check back often.

Read More:

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student