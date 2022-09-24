Syracuse Football Score: When Does Syracuse Football Play In 2022?

On Friday, the ACC rivals Syracuse Orange and Virginia Cavaliers will play each other for the sixth time in school history. Virginia currently holds a commanding 3-0 series lead over Syracuse. While Virginia is sitting at 2-1, the Orange have gotten off to a fantastic start by winning their first three games of 2022. Both teams are making their ACC openers, but the Orange already have a win under their belts.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The latest Virginia vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the Orange as 9-point home favorites, with the over/under set at 54 points. It is imperative that you check out SportsLine’s cutting-edge computer simulation model’s predictions and betting advice for the Virginia vs. Syracuse college football game before making any selections.

The model has recently settled on its picks and CFB predictions for the Virginia vs. Syracuse game. A model has been developed, and its predictions are now available at SportsLine. Here are some betting lines and odds for Syracuse vs. UVA in college football:

Virginia vs. Syracuse spread: Syracuse -10

Virginia vs. Syracuse over/under: 54 points

Virginia vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse -385, Virginia +300

VIR: The Cavaliers are 7-8 against the spread in the last 15 games

SYR: The Orange are 11-4 against the spread in the last 15 games

Virginia vs. Syracuse

Why Virginia Can Cover

Virginia has a strong defense, which helps them when they travel to play other conference teams. Opponents are scoring just 18.3 points per game against the Cavaliers, and they are averaging less than 200 passing yards per game. Even though the Orange are successful through the air, their 3.9 yards per carry average provides Virginia with a path to victory.

Virginia is scoring 413.3% of the time and has done so in all three games this season. The Cavaliers have also topped 500 yards of offense twice. Virginia’s ground game is above average, resulting in 176.7 yards per game on 46.7 carries (4.6 yards per carry). Keytaon

Thompson has accumulated over 1,200 receiving yards since the start of the 2021 season, and quarterback Brennan Armstrong has rushed for over 1,000 yards in his career. To start the 2022 season, Syracuse’s defense has allowed a completion percentage of 73.5%, and Armstrong is a veteran passer with explosive potential.

Why Syracuse Can Cover

Starting with Sean Tucker, Syracuse has some serious star power. In 2021, the talented running back racked up 12 rushing touchdowns and led the ACC in rushing yards with 1,496. Both Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader are off to strong starts this year, with Tucker totaling 378 yards so far. Shrader has thrown for 9.2 yards per attempt, scoring 8 touchdowns while throwing 0 picks. He has also rushed for 67 yards per game, scoring 3 times. The Orange’s 3-0 start is in large part due to their 44.1% success rate on third down.

The Orange will be facing a Virginia offense that has struggled, but Syracuse’s defense has been strong, allowing only 17.0 points and 100 rushing yards per game. Virginia’s only game against a Power 5 opponent, Illinois, resulted in a loss by a score of 3 points and 222 total yards, and the Cavaliers are completing less than 55% of their passes and have thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes.

How To make Virginia vs. Syracuse Picks

With each team expected to throw at least one interception, SportsLine’s model favors the Under on the point total. Another key prediction of the model is that in nearly 60% of hypothetical situations, only one side of the spread is successful. The model’s CFB predictions are exclusive to SportsLine.

FAQs – People Also Ask

When does Syracuse football play in 2022?

Is Syracuse football about to become the first 5-0 team around here?

Despite the obvious flaws that were on full display against the Cavaliers, this Syracuse team is not only 4-0, but will become the first 5-0 football team in the area since the 1987 (11-0-1) undefeated squad with a win over Wagner next Saturday at the Dome.

