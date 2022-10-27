Watch Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi For Comfortable Storyline And Great Animation

Tales of the Jedi, an animated Star Wars anthology series coming to Disney+, has announced its release date. Tales of the Jedi, the newest animated series in the Star Wars universe, debuted on the Star Wars Celebration website in April 2022.

Dave Filoni, a longtime Star Wars collaborator who is currently in charge of managing the creation of several Star Wars series, including the upcoming Ahsoka, is expected to write and produce the series. More information on the series was disclosed at the Star Wars Celebration.

Liam Neeson will once again play Qui-Gon Jinn in the anthology series, which will have episodes that are centred on various Jedi. In an episode when Qui-Gon Jinn served as Count Dooku’s apprentice, Michael Richardson, son of actor Liam Neeson, will play the role.

This Star Wars animated series will consist of a collection of shorts spread across six episodes, as opposed to other animated Star Wars works like Star Wars: Clone Wars or Star Wars: Rebels. Following its screening at Star Wars Celebration, the new logo for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was publicly unveiled by Star Wars.

Also Read: Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Release Date, New Cases And Many More Details

Tales Of The Jedi Release Date

We must hope that there won’t be any more delays, despite Disney’s history of shifting the release dates for its Star Wars films, especially after the two most recent ones, Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, were both put back.

Right now, Wednesday, October 26th, is the scheduled release date for Tales of the Jedi. Six episodes, each with a supposed 15-minute runtime, make up the entire series. A total of an hour and a half will pass in that way. Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long because all six episodes will be available on the 26th.

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology of Original animated shorts, each story featuring Jedi from the prequel era, streaming Fall 2022 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yHAyCAxuBM — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) May 28, 2022

Tales Of The Jedi Cast

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Corey Burton as Count Dooku

Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti (Ahsoka Tano’s mother)

Micheál Richardson as a young Qui-Gon Jinn

TC Carson as Mace Windu

Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Phil LaMarr as Bail Organa (Senator from Alderaan)

Clancy Brown as an Inquisitor

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Bryce Dallas Howard as Yaddle

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Imperfects’ Season 1

Tales Of The Jedi Storyline

Tales of the Jedi has a distinct framework that includes a variety of characters and narratives. According to what we currently know, it contains tales from both before and after Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace.

Every 15-minute episode will take place in a different era, with the majority of those eras being ones we haven’t seen before. We are aware that the majority of Count Dooku-related material takes place while he is still a Jedi and before his downfall.

Additionally, we are aware that it is while he is Qui-master. Gon’s Hopefully, this section will explain how he decided to leave the Jedi order and what motivated him along the road. They appear to have a few cameos from the material in Legend.

From the Ahsoka side of the story, we have seen more crystal-clear film. One instance of a younger Ahsoka receiving training from Matt Lanter’s Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex, played by Dee Bradley Baker, is shown. An unsettling premonition of Order 66 appears in the moment where Ahsoka is practicing with the clones.

After that, Ahsoka is shown attending Padme’s wedding and running into a fresh bad guy. This scene’s new antagonist is referred to as an inquisitor in the captions. In the Ahsoka novel by E. K. Johnston, Ahsoka engages in combat with an inquisitor and takes the crystals from the lightsaber for herself.

It’s possible that this may be the episode’s theme or that it will be a retcon for a different plot. Additionally, we have observed a few intriguing faces that mysteriously vanished from the Jedi Council.

Although Grogu and Yoda are beloved by all, we will now be seeing another green face. We may learn what happened to Master Yaddle and how Grogu arrived at the Jedi Temple from the trailer, which features her.

Tales Of The Jedi Review

The previous Star Wars movie sought to remind you that every Jedi lives in you, and when that didn’t work, it brought them to Disney+’s Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi includes six animated shorts. Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku pursue valour and villainy in the prequel era.

The series’ art style is like Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars. Each 13-minute episode follows two people; some include Anakin Skywalker and Qui-Gon Jinn. In Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka’s family learns that her newborn infant is force-sensitive. Anakin trains Ahsoka in episode 5. Non-Jedis will emerge despite the title.

Tales of the Jedi examines the Jedi Master turned Sith lord more compassionately. Dooku acquired his respect as a Jedi Master through charm and persuasion, however cracks appeared as he realized differences in his ideas and the Jedi Council’s.

Longtime fans know Dooku was a brutal terrorist and warlord when serving Darth Sidious, but seeing how his choosing the Dark Side affected a Jedi Council member was upsetting. Character-driven Tales of the Jedi explores the premise that Jedis are born, not made. It answers questions about a character that the prequel movies and Rebels didn’t.

Tales of the Jedi illuminates one of Star Wars’ most interesting periods. The story takes place before the Republic’s demise and the Empire’s rise. You learn how the galaxy worked during peacetime and how the Jedis aided. Jedi will be political. It asks how the Jedi preserved peace and reveals council politics.

Tales of the Jedi explores the Jedi council and the light side of the Force. Six 13-minute episodes aren’t enough to experience Star Wars’ rich tale and characters. Since Tales of the Jedi concentrates on fan-favorite or obscure characters, it’s likely for Star Wars fans.

Each episode is short and character-driven, so viewers learn nothing. Tales of the Jedi spans 30 years of politics and character development. New Star Wars viewers may find it hard to follow. The episodes don’t say when the plot takes place, but the series provides subtle clues that only aficionados will notice.

A woman’s funeral provides a hint in one episode. Padme Amidala wasn’t addressed, but fans would recognize her. Tales of the Jedi is for non-fans. The story and characters are captivating without background. Tales of the Jedi is a wonderful Star Wars movie, especially for prequel Jedi fans. So many storylines and characters demand a longer series.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com